Why Kiora Pharmaceuticals Is Trading Lower By Around 22%; Here Are 26 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. NMTR rose 31.4% to $0.2720 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed final results from Phase 2 VIBRANT study, End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for Vurolenatide in short bowel syndrome.
- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. GROM rose 25.2% to $0.4199 in pre-market trading. Grom's Curiosity Ink Media announced that the company Secured the husband-wife writing team, Chelsea and Matt Giegerich, to pen the storyline for 'The Pirate Princess.'
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE shares rose 16.2% to $0.9763 in pre-market trading. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares gained around 10% on Monday after the company announced FF Top will dismiss its lawsuit against the company and its board of directors. The company also announced a new $100 million financing commitment.
- BIT Mining Limited BTCM rose 15.4% to $0.30 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Monday.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. BKKT rose 15.1% to $2.52 in pre-market trading. Bakkt Holdings recently appointed Chip Goodroe as its Chief Accounting Officer.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OPNT rose 14.2% to $11.99 in pre-market trading.
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG rose 13.2% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Monday.
- ContraFect Corporation CFRX rose 13% to $0.20 in pre-market trading. ContraFect, last month, said it continues to advance lead programs toward new clinical studies and expects to file with regulatory authorities later this year to initiate a study of intra-articular exebacase in chronic or recurrent prosthetic joint infections.
- BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE rose 12.1% to $0.2075 in pre-market trading.
- CorpHousing Group Inc. CHG rose 10.3% to $1.80 in pre-market trading. CorpHousing Group posted Q2 EPS of $0.04.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. HLX rose 9.6% to $4.08 in pre-market trading. Helix Energy Solutions recently announced two-year contract extension with Petrobras for Siem Helix 2.
- TechnipFMC plc FTI rose 9.5% to $8.84 in pre-market trading. TechnipFMC was recently awarded A Significant subsea contract for Shell's North Sea Development.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA rose 8.3% to $0.3333 in pre-market trading. Akebia Therapeutics, last month, announced initial findings from an investigator-sponsored study evaluating vadadustat for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) with COVID-19 and hypoxemia.
- Geron Corporation GERN rose 5.8% to $2.39 in pre-market trading. Geron, last month, dosed first patient in IMproveMF study evaluating imetelstat in combination with ruxolitinib for patients with frontline myelofibrosis (MF).
- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. PCT rose 5.8% to $8.89 in pre-market trading.
- I-Mab IMAB rose 5.5% to $4.80 in pre-market trading. I-Mab recently announced approval from China CDE to initiate Phase 3 registrational study of lemzoparlimab in combination with azacitidine in higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARDS rose 23.6% to $0.6490 in pre-market trading. Aridis Pharmaceuticals announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX shares fell 21.6% to $5.61 in pre-market trading. Kiora Pharmaceuticals said its stockholders authorized a reverse stock split of its common stock.
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC fell 11% to $0.20 in pre-market trading after dropping over 15% on Monday.
- CarLotz, Inc. LOTZ fell 9.4% to $0.3126 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday. Shift Technologies and CarLotz, last month, announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in a stock-for-stock merger.
- HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT fell 8.1% to $2.28 in pre-market trading after surging 22% on Monday.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings KXIN fell 7.7% to $0.9041 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday..
- Inpixon INPX fell 7.4% to $0.1303 in pre-market trading. Inpixon shares jumped over 21% on Monday after the company announced it signed a definitive merger agreement with KINS Technology for KINS to acquire Inpixon's enterprise apps business.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA shares fell 7% to $0.3510 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Monday.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV fell 6.7% to $3.86 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Monday.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares fell 4.5% to $62.02 in pre-market trading.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Premarket MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas