Chemours, Alcoa And Other Big Losers From Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 500 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC fell 14.8% to close at $132.43. iRhythm Technologie reaffirmed its previously provided financial guidance for 2022, according to Reuters.

Zai Lab Limited ZLAB fell 12.7% to close at $42.89.

XPeng Inc. XPEV dropped 11.6% to settle at $14.09.

Sotera Health Company SHC fell 10.7% to close at $7.32 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $26 to $9.

NIO Inc. NIO dropped 10.3% to settle at $18.30 amid overall weakness in Chinese stocks.

Alcoa Corporation AA fell 9.5% to close at $39.41 after Credit Suisse lowered its price target on the stock from $63 to $50.

Li Auto Inc. LI dropped 8.8% to settle at $23.10 amid overall weakness in Chinese stocks.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN fell 8.7% to close at $3.25.

Trip.com Group Limited TCOM dropped 8.5% to settle at $24.43 amid overall weakness in Chinese stocks.

The Chemours Company CC declined 8.4% to close at $28.14 after the company lowered its FY22 adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Sportradar Group AG SRAD dropped 8.2% to settle at $9.18.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR fell 8% to close at $41.54.

fell 8% to close at $41.54. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM fell 7.8% to close at $49.15.