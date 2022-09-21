Peloton Stays Active With UnitedHealth - Renews & Expands Partnership

by

Peloton Interactive Inc PTON and UnitedHealth Group UNH have renewed and expanded their partnership.

and have renewed and expanded their partnership. Under the newly expanded agreement, as many as 10 million UnitedHealthcare commercial members may become eligible for a yearlong subscription to the Peloton App Membership.

Since originally launching the offer in 2021, UnitedHealthcare members are collectively completing over 1 million Peloton classes per month.

Also Read : Peloton Marks Entry Into 'Rowing' Category - What's The New Workout?

: Peloton Marks Entry Into 'Rowing' Category - What's The New Workout? The members may also choose to have a three-month waiver toward a Peloton all-access membership at no additional cost as part of their health benefits.

Eligible UnitedHealthcare members in most states will receive preferred pricing on select Peloton-connected fitness products, including the Peloton Bike, Bike+, and Tread.

Price Action: PTON shares are trading lower by 3.99% at $9.27 on the last check Wednesday.

PTON shares are trading lower by 3.99% at $9.27 on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.