Peloton Stays Active With UnitedHealth - Renews & Expands Partnership

- Peloton Interactive Inc PTON and UnitedHealth Group UNH have renewed and expanded their partnership.
- Under the newly expanded agreement, as many as 10 million UnitedHealthcare commercial members may become eligible for a yearlong subscription to the Peloton App Membership.
- Since originally launching the offer in 2021, UnitedHealthcare members are collectively completing over 1 million Peloton classes per month.
- Also Read: Peloton Marks Entry Into 'Rowing' Category - What's The New Workout?
- The members may also choose to have a three-month waiver toward a Peloton all-access membership at no additional cost as part of their health benefits.
- Eligible UnitedHealthcare members in most states will receive preferred pricing on select Peloton-connected fitness products, including the Peloton Bike, Bike+, and Tread.
- Price Action: PTON shares are trading lower by 3.99% at $9.27 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsHealth CareContractsGeneral