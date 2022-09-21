ñol

Peloton Stays Active With UnitedHealth - Renews & Expands Partnership

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 21, 2022 2:15 PM | 1 min read
Peloton Stays Active With UnitedHealth - Renews & Expands Partnership
  • Peloton Interactive Inc PTON and UnitedHealth Group UNH have renewed and expanded their partnership.
  • Under the newly expanded agreement, as many as 10 million UnitedHealthcare commercial members may become eligible for a yearlong subscription to the Peloton App Membership.
  • Since originally launching the offer in 2021, UnitedHealthcare members are collectively completing over 1 million Peloton classes per month.
  • The members may also choose to have a three-month waiver toward a Peloton all-access membership at no additional cost as part of their health benefits.
  • Eligible UnitedHealthcare members in most states will receive preferred pricing on select Peloton-connected fitness products, including the Peloton Bike, Bike+, and Tread.
  • Price Action: PTON shares are trading lower by 3.99% at $9.27 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsHealth CareContractsGeneral