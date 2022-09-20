Peloton Marks Entry Into 'Rowing' Category - What's The New Workout?

- Peloton Interactive Inc PTON has unveiled Peloton Row, marking its entry into rowing.
- Rowing is known for being an efficient, low-impact exercise, working 86% of muscles in as little as 15 minutes.
- The key features include Form Assist, Form Rating, and Insights, Personal Pace Targets, Electronically-controlled Resistance, and Vertical Stowability.
- Pre-orders in the U.S. start immediately and deliveries are anticipated to begin in December 2022.
- Peloton Row is available from $3,195, including delivery and set-up.
- "Peloton Row will introduce more people to this incredibly efficient and effective discipline and keep them motivated no matter where they are on their fitness journey," said Tom Cortese, Peloton's Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer.
- Peloton Guide, the brand's AI-powered personal trainer, will also roll out a series of updates, including Rep Tracking and Weight Rack.
- Price Action: PTON shares are trading higher by 1.21% at $10.04 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
