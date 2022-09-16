ñol

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 16, 2022 8:55 AM | 2 min read
HCA Healthcare To Surge About 20%, Plus This Analyst Increases PT On Netflix
  • Raymond James raised the price target for HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA from $230 to $250. HCA Healthcare shares rose 0.4% to close at $208.97 on Thursday.
  • Oppenheimer boosted the price target on Humana Inc. HUM from $520 to $550. Humana shares fell 0.7% to $494.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo cut PPG Industries, Inc. PPG price target from $135 to $130. PPG shares fell 0.7% to $119.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Unum Group UNM from $42 to $48. Unum shares fell 0.5% to $40.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler boosted price target for Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $84 to $92. Starbucks shares fell 1.1% to $91.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup increased the price target on Netflix, Inc. NFLX from $275 to $305. Netflix shares fell 1.2% to $232.54 in pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna lowered the price target for Infosys Limited INFY from $29 to $20. Infosys fell 3.5% to $17.17 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on FedEx Corporation FDX from $225 to $180. FedEx fell 20.7% to $162.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised the price target on Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI from $130 to $137. Darden shares rose 0.1% to close at $130.43 on Thursday.
  • B of A Securities reduced the price target on Adobe Inc. ADBE from $450 to $350. Adobe shares fell 2.4% to $301.88 in pre-market trading.

