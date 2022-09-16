ñol

FedEx, UPS And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 16, 2022 7:44 AM | 1 min read
FedEx, UPS And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after recording losses in the previous session. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • FedEx Corporation FDX shares dipped 19.7% to $164.43 in pre-market trading after the company issued preliminary Q1 earnings results. Keybanc and JP Morgan also downgraded the stock.
  • NCR Corporation NCR shares tumbled 14.5% to $24.89 in pre-market trading after the company’s board approved a plan to separate NCR into two independent, publicly traded companies.
  • United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS shares dropped 6.8% to $172.50 in pre-market trading after FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter.
  • SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA fell 6% to $11.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC shares dropped 6% to $7.18 in pre-market trading. Bausch Health, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • International Paper Company IP fell 5.6% to $37.45 in pre-market trading. Jefferies downgraded International Paper from Hold to Underperform and lowered the price target from $40 to $31.
  • Amyris, Inc. AMRS fell 4.3% to $3.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 4% on Thursday.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX fell 3.2% to $13.18 in pre-market trading. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals replaced Mantech International in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, September 15.

