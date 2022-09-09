Gainers
- Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD rose 70.8% to $3.16 in pre-market trading after 1:5 reverse stock split takes effect.
- Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS shares rose 62.5% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after the company received a non-binding go-private proposal from Prism Data for $2.50 per share in cash.
- Quotient Limited QTNT rose 38.8% to $0.2430 in pre-market trading. Quotient’s Director Heino von Prondzynski recently bought a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.18.
- Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL rose 38.5% to $2.12 in pre-market trading after Baird initiated coverage on the company with an Outperform rating and $8 price target.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM shares rose 30.8% to $11.60 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on its research/development and commercial activities.
- DocuSign, Inc. DOCU rose 17.3% to $68.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Zscaler, Inc. ZS rose 13.5% to $175.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
- The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC rose 11% to $0.1887 in pre-market trading after the company announced a review of strategic alternatives.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI rose 10.1% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Thursday.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA rose 9.9% to $14.57 in pre-market trading after surging around 14% on Thursday.
- Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ rose 9.7% to $2.27 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly sales.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG rose 8.9% to $1.59 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Thursday.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE rose 8.2% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT rose 7.4% to $8.01 in pre-market trading amid a rise in Bitcoin prices.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 5.8% to $77.36 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.
Losers
- Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ shares fell 14.1% to $22.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales for its second quarter and also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY shares fell 13.1% to $26.94 in pre-market trading. ShiftPixy shares jumped around 177% on Thursday after the company announced plans to spin-off ShiftPixy Labs and dividend its digital securities to shareholders.
- Nocera, Inc. NCRA fell 10.9% to $2.46 in pre-market trading. Nocera, on Thursday, said it acquired an 80% controlling interest in Meixin Institutional Food Development Co for $4.3 million.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. VTGN fell 6.2% to $0.1832 in pre-market trading. VistaGen Therapeutics shares jumped 18% on Thursday after the company announced the completion of an interim analysis of its PALISADE-2 Phase 3 clinical trial of PH94B.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AYLA fell 5.8% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Thursday.
