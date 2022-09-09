ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Zumiez Is Trading Lower By 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 9, 2022 6:35 AM | 3 min read
Why Zumiez Is Trading Lower By 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

  • Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD rose 70.8% to $3.16 in pre-market trading after 1:5 reverse stock split takes effect.
  • Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS shares rose 62.5% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after the company received a non-binding go-private proposal from Prism Data for $2.50 per share in cash.
  • Quotient Limited QTNT rose 38.8% to $0.2430 in pre-market trading. Quotient’s Director Heino von Prondzynski recently bought a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.18.
  • Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL rose 38.5% to $2.12 in pre-market trading after Baird initiated coverage on the company with an Outperform rating and $8 price target.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM shares rose 30.8% to $11.60 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on its research/development and commercial activities.
  • DocuSign, Inc. DOCU rose 17.3% to $68.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Zscaler, Inc. ZS rose 13.5% to $175.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
  • The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC rose 11% to $0.1887 in pre-market trading after the company announced a review of strategic alternatives.
  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI rose 10.1% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Thursday.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA rose 9.9% to $14.57 in pre-market trading after surging around 14% on Thursday.
  • Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ rose 9.7% to $2.27 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly sales.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG rose 8.9% to $1.59 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Thursday.
  • HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE rose 8.2% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT rose 7.4% to $8.01 in pre-market trading amid a rise in Bitcoin prices.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 5.8% to $77.36 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ shares fell 14.1% to $22.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales for its second quarter and also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY shares fell 13.1% to $26.94 in pre-market trading. ShiftPixy shares jumped around 177% on Thursday after the company announced plans to spin-off ShiftPixy Labs and dividend its digital securities to shareholders.
  • Nocera, Inc. NCRA fell 10.9% to $2.46 in pre-market trading. Nocera, on Thursday, said it acquired an 80% controlling interest in Meixin Institutional Food Development Co for $4.3 million.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. VTGN fell 6.2% to $0.1832 in pre-market trading. VistaGen Therapeutics shares jumped 18% on Thursday after the company announced the completion of an interim analysis of its PALISADE-2 Phase 3 clinical trial of PH94B.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AYLA fell 5.8% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Premarket MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas