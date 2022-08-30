Gainers
- Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM shares rose 28.1% to $3.33 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday. The company recently reported an exclusive compression technology partnership for upcoming Indian esports social-gaming platform.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT shares rose 18.3% to $0.4435 in pre-market trading after jumping 156% on Monday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies recently announced changes to its board of directors and management team, along with the launch of a review to explore the sale of the entire business or selected assets.
- Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS rose 13.7% to $1.58 in pre-market trading.
- NewAge, Inc. NBEV rose 13.4% to $0.2365 in pre-market trading.
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV rose 12.3% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after a 13D Filing showed Cincinnati Cornerstone Investors reported a 22.9% stake in the company.
- FREYR Battery FREY rose 11.8% to $14.15 in pre-market trading as the company reported the execution of 38 GWh li-ion battery binding cell sales agreement and entry into module & pack joint venture for energy storage solutions with Nidec Corporation.
- IN8bio, Inc. INAB rose 11.1% to $2.20 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on IN8bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14.
- Absci Corporation ABSI rose 10.6% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after declining more than 21% on Monday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY rose 9.7% to $14.64 in pre-market trading after jumping around 25% on Monday. The company is set to provide a strategic update this week after GameStop chair Ryan Cohen sold his stake in the struggling retailer earlier this month.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd TIRX rose 9.4% to $0.85 in pre-market trading.
- The Honest Company, Inc. HNST rose 9.1% to $3.84 in pre-market trading. Honest Company recently reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.3% year-on-year to $78.49 million.
- Check-Cap Ltd. CHEK rose 9.1% to $0.4501 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Monday.
- Taoping Inc. TAOP rose 9% to $0.8450 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Monday.
- ECMOHO Limited MOHO rose 8.6% to $0.1598 in pre-market trading.
- Exicure, Inc. XCUR rose 8% to $1.89 in pre-market trading. Exicure recently posted a Q2 loss of $1.66 per share.
- TAL Education Group TAL rose 6.4% to $6.99 in pre-market trading.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU rose 6.4% to $30.17 in pre-market trading.
- The Gap, Inc. GPS rose 4.2% to $9.88 in pre-market trading. Gap recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
Losers
- Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX shares fell 34% to $0.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $6.2 million public offering.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG shares fell 20.2% to $3.99 in pre-market trading after jumping around 82% on Monday.
- Advanced Human Imaging Limited AHI fell 11.4% to $1.17 in pre-market trading. Advanced Human Imaging shares jumped 94% on Monday after the company announced it signed a Master Services Agreement with Activate Health OÜ.
- Marpai, Inc. MRAI fell 9.7% to $0.9215 in pre-market trading.
- Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation SLCR fell 9.5% to $9.18 in pre-market trading.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT fell 9.5% to $0.1420 in pre-market trading. Clarus Therapeutics shares dipped 23% on Monday after the company announced it has received a non-compliance letter from Nasdaq. The shares will be suspended on August 31st and will begin trading on the OTC Pink Market.
- Cuentas Inc. CUEN fell 9.2% to $0.6551 in pre-market trading. Cuentas shares gained over 5% on Monday after the company announced it has entered into a collaboration for exclusive licensing and transaction sharing with The OLB Group to upgrade the company's Bodega network and help them evolve into financial centers.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR fell 6.8% to $1.51 in pre-market trading. Pear Therapeutics recently reported its Q2 financial results..
