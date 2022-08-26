Why Micro Focus International Is Trading Higher By Around 94%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Micro Focus International plc MFGP shares rose 93.6% to $6.06 in pre-market trading after the company reached an agreement with Open Text Corporation OTEX to be acquired for $6 billion.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT shares rose 37.7% to $0.1872 in pre-market trading as the company launched review to explore sale of entire business or selected assets.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. FHS rose 27.5% to $0.9750 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Thursday.
- The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC rose 20.4% to $0.2048 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 6% on Thursday.
- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH rose 19.7% to $5.41 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Thursday.
- NewAge, Inc. NBEV rose 17.5% to $0.2380 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Thursday.
- Everbridge, Inc. EVBG rose 16.2% to $41.55 in pre-market trading. Everbridge recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 guidance above analyst estimates.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC rose 16.1% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after Streeterville Capital disclosed a 9.9% passive stake in the company.
- Farfetch LimitedFTCH rose 12.6% to $10.75 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Workday, Inc. WDAY rose 10.9% to $180.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company maintained full-year subscription revenue guidance between $5.537 billion and $5.557 billion.
- VTEX VTEX shares rose 10.6% to $4.28 in pre-market trading. Vtex recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.11 per share.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA rose 9.1% to $29.76 in pre-market trading.
- LumiraDx Limited LMDX rose 8.8% to $1.49 in pre-market trading. LumiraDx recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Genius Group Limited GNS rose 8.5% to $2.92 in pre-market trading. Genius Group, on Thursday, entered into a securities purchase agreement for $18.13 million private placement.
- United Maritime Corporation USEA shares rose 7.8% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Thursday.
- The Gap, Inc. GPS rose 7.2% to $10.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported an unexpected profit for the second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Guardant Health, Inc. GH rose 5.6% to $56.89 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA rose 3.1% to $432.34 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY22 guidance.
Losers
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX shares fell 19.8% to $0.1402 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares fell 12.7% to $27.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 FY23 sales guidance below estimates.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX fell 9% to $0.2350 in pre-market trading. Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 95% on Thursday after Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6.50.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. SSY fell 8.9% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Thursday.
- Danimer Scientific, Inc. DNMR fell 8.4% to $4.59 in pre-market trading. Danimer Scientific filed for mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $100 million.
- Seagen Inc. SGEN fell 8.1% to $151.00 in pre-market trading after Bloomberg reported acquisition talks with Merck stalled over purchase price.
- Mobilicom Limited MOB fell 7.3% to $5.07 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Thursday. The company priced its IPO at $4.13 per unit
- Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL fell 7% to $10.10 in pre-market trading. Golden Ocean Group recently reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue increase of 14.9% year-over-year to $316.66 million.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZYNE fell 6.6% to $1.13 in pre-market trading. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.24 per share.
- Dell Technologies Inc. DELL fell 4.9% to $45.55 in pre-market trading. Dell Technologies reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates.
