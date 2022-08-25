Why Splunk Is Trading Lower By Around 10%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- ECMOHO Limited MOHO shares rose 47% to $0.2149 in pre-market trading.
- Vaccitech plc VACC shares rose 25% to $5.89 in pre-market trading. Vaccitech recently posted Q2 earnings of $0.41 per share.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM rose 23.8% to $0.87 in pre-market trading. AIM Immunotech recently reported commencement of Phase 2 study of Ampligen for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
- Snowflake Inc. SNOW rose 17.4% to $187.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued product revenue guidance.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR rose 16.4% to $1.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday. Ladenburg Thalmann recently downgraded Allarity Therapeutics from Buy to Neutral.
- FREYR Battery FREY rose 14.7% to $12.14 in pre-market trading. FREYR Battery entered into strategic partnership with Hana Technology.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX rose 13.4% to $0.2029 in pre-market trading. Athersys recently reported closing of $12 million registered direct offering.
- ATRenew Inc. RERE rose 10.6% to $3.77 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Wednesday. ATRenew posted Q2 loss of $0.01 per share.
- Pulmatrix, Inc.PULM rose 9.6% to $5.92 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Wednesday. Pulmonx recently said it sees FY22 sales of $55 million to $60 million.
- Autodesk, Inc. ADSK rose 9.5% to $234.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY23 guidance above estimates.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN shares rose 9.4% to $5.00 in pre-market trading. BYND Cannasoft recently posted Q2 sales of $207,653.
- 9F Inc. JFU rose 9.3% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after dropping 28% on Wednesday.
- Agrify Corporation AGFY shares rose 8.6% to $0.96 in pre-market trading. Agrify recently released financial results for the second quarter, revealing revenue of $19.3 million.
- BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE rose 7.8% to $190.00 in pre-market trading. BeiGene recently announced acceptance of 11th regulatory submission for PD-1 Inhibitor Tislelizumab in China.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT rose 7.7% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Wednesday. Alaunos Therapeutics recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- NetApp, Inc. NTAP rose 6% to $77.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Pinduoduo Inc. PDD rose 5.6% to $56.20 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Riverview Acquisition Corp. RVAC shares fell 16.4% to $11.57 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Wednesday.
- Jowell Global Ltd. JWEL shares fell 15.2% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 12% on Wednesday.
- SuperCom Ltd. SPCB fell 10% to $0.38 in pre-market trading. SuperCom shares jumped 62% on Wednesday after the company announced it was awarded a $33 million national electronic monitoring contract of an EU member country.
- CorpHousing Group Inc. CHG fell 9.8% to $2.31 in pre-market trading. CorpHousing Group recently announced closing of $13.5 million initial public offering.
- Splunk Inc. SPLK fell 9.8% to $99.45 in pre-market trading. Splunk reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. However, the company said total ARR is expected to be approximately $3.65 billion; Cloud ARR is expected to be roughly $1.8 billion (was previously $3.9 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively).
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC fell 7.8% to $0.3179 in pre-market trading after gaining 38% on Wednesday.
- Comstock Inc. LODE fell 6.7% to $0.56 in pre-market trading after climbing 11% on Wednesday.
- Salesforce, Inc. CRM fell 6.5% to $168.15 in pre-market trading. Salesforce reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but lowered its annual projections.
- Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO fell 5.7% to $36.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY23 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Zuora, Inc. ZUO fell 5.7% to $8.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and issued FY23 forecast. Zuora also announced plans to acquire Zephr.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 3.4% to $166.30 in pre-market trading as the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Nvidia is guiding for third-quarter revenue of $5.9 billion plus or minus 2%.
