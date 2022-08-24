Turquoise Hill Resources, Intuit And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ climbed 25% to $29.14 after Rio Tinto Group raised its offer to buy out Turquoise Hill Resources.
- Farfetch Limited FTCH shares climbed 18.9% to $9.32 after the company announced the acquisition of a 47.5% stake in YNAP.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON gained 17.5% to $13.15 after the company announced it launched products, apparel and accessories in Amazon's US stores.
- Absolute Software Corporation ABST jumped 17.3% to $11.99 following upbeat quarterly results.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT shares gained 16.3% to $30.99 after dipping over 35% on Tuesday. Gigacloud Technology recently priced its IPO at $12.25 per share.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY rose 15.3% to $10.12 after the company reportedly secured a loan deal to bolster its balance sheet. The home goods retailer has selected a lender following a marketing process undertaken by JPMorgan Chase & Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS gained 15% to $19.67 after GSC Generation submitted a proposal to acquire the company for $20.80 per share in cash.
- Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF rose 14% to $7.15 after the company announced an expanded distribution agreement with Walmart that will increase the availability of the company's branded products in stores across the US.
- Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK rose 11.7% to $11.52. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Cameco Corporation CCJ gained 11.6% to $26.28.
- Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC rose 11.6% to $19.54.
- Natura &Co Holding S.A. NTCO gained 9.3% to $6.33.
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT jumped 9% to $15.48.
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV gained 8.7% to $39.99. Verve Therapeutics recently announced new preclinical data supporting the nomination of the company's second product candidate, VERVE-201.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME surged 8.3% to $4.7650. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Enovix Corporation ENVX rose 8.1% to $23.06.
- Stem, Inc. STEM climbed 7.9% to $14.82.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK gained 7.3% to $24.42.
- Intuit Inc. INTU rose 5.6% to $474.64 after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.
- JD.com, Inc. JD gained 5.6% to $60.44. JD.com reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 5.4% year-on-year to $40 billion, beating the consensus of $38.63 billion.
