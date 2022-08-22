AMC Entertainment, Pharvaris And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday

- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC fell 37.1% to $11.34 as the company's APE preferred shares begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The preferred shares were issued to all common stockholders. The stock may also be down after cinema chain Cineworld said it may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Pharvaris N.V. PHVS fell 26.6% to $13.52. The FDA placed a clinical hold on the company's trial of PHA121 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema attacks.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN fell 20.4% to $40.46 after dropping 23% on Friday.
- Amarin Corporation plc AMRN dropped 17% to $1.3050.
- Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR dipped 14.7% to $3.00.
- Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. CYXT declined 13.1% to $8.00. Cyxtera Technologies recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.27 per share.
- Tritium DCFC Limited DCFC fell 11.2% to $6.29.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL fell 10.7% to $11.60. Shares of several banks and financial services companies traded lower amid overall market weakness as market participants prepare for the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.
- Canopy Growth Corporation CGC dropped 10.7% to $3.4050.
- Carvana Co. CVNA fell 10.6% to $37.78.
- Symbotic Inc. SYM dipped 10.5% to $12.92. Shares of several companies in the broader industrials space traded lower amid overall market weakness as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN dropped 10.3% to $19.70. Shares of software and IT companies traded lower as growth stocks sell off on Fed rate hike fears, which has driven a risk-off sentiment.
- UserTesting, Inc. USER declined 9.9% to $4.3094.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY dropped 9.6% to $9.97. An amended 13D filing recently showed Ryan Cohen has a 0% stake in the company.
- ADC Therapeutics SA ADCT fell 9.4% to $7.63. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained ADC Therapeutics with a Buy and lowered the price target from $44 to $20.
- Montauk Renewables, Inc. MNTK dropped 9% to $16.03. Montauk Renewables recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN fell 8.1% to $2.97.
- LendingTree, Inc. TREE dipped 7.8% to $34.86.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA fell 7.5% to $5.55.
- GameStop Corp. GME fell 6.1% to $34.28 after dropping around 4% on Friday.
- StoneCo Ltd. STNE fell 5.4% to $8.57. StoneCo shares dropped 22% on Friday after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
