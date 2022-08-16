Sea, Compass And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

- Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO dropped 23.5% to $19.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and filed for a mixed shelf of up to $400 million.
- Tremor International Ltd TRMR fell 21.3% to $8.19 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Sea Limited SE fell 13.5% to $77.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA fell 12.7% to $4.38.
- Compass, Inc. COMP fell 12.4% to $4.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dropped 11.2% to $171.00. AMTD Group will inject into AMTD IDEA Group 100% of the equity interest in AMTD Assets Group.
- Bloom Energy Corporation BE dropped 11.1% to $26.98 after the company announced the commencement of a public offering of 13 million shares.
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited SGHC fell 9.4% to $4.9850.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA dipped 9.3% to $27.02 after the company announced a proposed private offering of $425 million of convertible senior notes.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY fell 8.8% to $30.93. The stock has been highly volatile following recent redemption as well as last week's earnings report.
- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ALHC declined 8.1% to $15.07. Alignment Healthcare recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.06 per share.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN dropped 7.3% to $103.93.
- ZipRecruiter, Inc. ZIP fell 7.2% to $19.46 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Trinity Capital Inc. TRIN fell 7.1% to $15.13 after the company reported pricing of $55.0 million of shares in upsized offering of common stock.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY dropped 6% to $21.33 after the company reported Q2 results.
- RingCentral, Inc. RNG fell 5.9% to $49.38.
- Snowflake Inc. SNOW declined 4.6% to $162.67 after UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
