Why Celyad Oncology Is Trading Higher By Over 31%; Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. MAIA rose 37.9% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Friday. The company agreed to initially offer 2.00 million shares to the public at a $5.00 per share.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD rose 33% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Friday.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX rose 32.2% to $3.61 in pre-market trading amid continued strength in monkeypox names. The company also recently announced the publication of a peer-reviewed animal efficacy study of its modified vaccine Ankara vectored vaccine against Sudan ebolavirus.
- Celyad Oncology SA CYAD rose 31.5% to $2.29 in pre-market trading after the company said that the FDA has lifted the clinical hold on the CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79) Phase 1b trial.
- Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM rose 31.1% to $14.67 in pre-market trading after jumping around 180% on Friday. Mobile Global Esports priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM rose 23.3% to $0.90 in pre-market trading. AIM ImmunoTech, last week, reported positive pilot study data from expanded access program evaluating ampligen for the treatment of long COVID-19.
- Lottery.com Inc. LTRY rose 20.8% to $0.3565 in pre-market trading. Lottery.com shares tumbled around 64% on Friday after the company in an SEC filing said its board determined it does not have sufficient financial resources to fund operations.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX rose 19.3% to $6.44 in pre-market trading after declining 74% on Friday.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX rose 18.7% to $0.2958 in pre-market trading. Athersys is expected to release its Q2 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA rose 15% to $2.36 in pre-market trading. MediaCo Holding) 10% owner Soohyung Kim bought a total of 12,899,480 shares at an average price of $2.32.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX rose 14.9% to $5.01 in pre-market trading after declining around 15% on Friday.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc ORTX rose 14.5% to $0.6068 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Friday.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP shares rose 13.4% to $0.8990 in pre-market trading after jumping over 51% on Friday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, last month, declined to issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ lead drug ZYESAMI (aviptadil) for subgroup of patients with critical COVID-19 at immediate risk of death from respiratory failure despite treatment with approved therapy, including remdesivir.
- 36Kr Holdings Inc. KRKR rose 11.3% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 9% on Friday.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. TOMZ rose 10.9% to $0.9650 in pre-market trading after dropping over 9% on Friday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP rose 10.1% to $1.85 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals recently announced a collaboration with the Kenya Medical Research Institute to plan, seek regulatory approval for and conduct a Phase 1 clinical study to develop TNX-801 as a vaccine to protect against monkeypox and smallpox.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA rose 9.7% to $18.86 in pre-market trading. SIGA Technologies shares dropped sharply on Friday after the FDA announced there is currently no human data demonstrating the efficacy of Tpoxx for the treatment of Monkeypox.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. CELZ rose 9.5% to $0.81 in pre-market trading. Creative Medical Technology recently reported positive top-line results for OvaStem® pilot study.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB rose 9.2% to $0.2290 in pre-market trading.
- Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation FATH rose 7.5% to $4.60 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited KZIA shares fell 44.8% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued progress update on GBM Agile Pivotal Study.
- Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA fell 16.3% to $2.57 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on AstraZeneca-sponsored INTERLINK-1 Phase 3 study. The company said the study did not meet pre-defined threshold for efficacy and will be discontinued.
- Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD shares fell 15.1% to $1.80 in pre-market trading.
- Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI shares fell 13.7% to $2.70 in pre-market trading.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO fell 13.5% to $0.2326 in pre-market trading after jumping 27% on Friday.
- Nano Labs Ltd NA fell 13.1% to $8.35 in pre-market trading amid post-IPO volatility after the stock opened for trade last month.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. RHE fell 8.1% to $4.31 in pre-market trading after jumping around 27% on Friday.
- BiomX Inc. PHGE fell 8% to $0.8252 in pre-market trading after dropping 16% on Friday.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM fell 7.6% to $0.22 in pre-market trading. Tuesday Morning said that the company’s Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Robinson is departing to pursue other opportunities effective August 15, 2022. The company named current COO Marc Katz as Interim CFO.
