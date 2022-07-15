Amazon.com To $185? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

UBS cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM price target from $134 to $126. JPMorgan shares fell 0.1% to $107.96 in pre-market trading.

price target from $134 to $126. JPMorgan shares fell 0.1% to $107.96 in pre-market trading. Raymond James lowered Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG price target from $330 to $294. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 0.3% to $204.84 in pre-market trading.

price target from $330 to $294. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 0.3% to $204.84 in pre-market trading. Stifel cut the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $190 to $185. Amazon shares rose 0.6% to $111.25 in pre-market trading.

from $190 to $185. Amazon shares rose 0.6% to $111.25 in pre-market trading. UBS cut Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $355 to $198. Netflix shares rose 0.2% to $175.20 in pre-market trading.

price target from $355 to $198. Netflix shares rose 0.2% to $175.20 in pre-market trading. Citigroup reduced Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG price target from $37 to $35. Conagra shares rose 0.6% to $33.34 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Why Is Ericsson Down By 9%? 22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

RBC Capital lowered price target for PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL from $110 to $92. PayPal shares rose 0.3% to $69.75 in pre-market trading.

from $110 to $92. PayPal shares rose 0.3% to $69.75 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut the price target on Morgan Stanley MS from $123 to $108. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.4% to close at $74.69 on Thursday.

from $123 to $108. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.4% to close at $74.69 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs reduced Yelp Inc. YELP price target from $49 to $33. Yelp shares fell 0.1% to $26.81 in pre-market trading.

price target from $49 to $33. Yelp shares fell 0.1% to $26.81 in pre-market trading. Keybanc cut the price target for Roku, Inc. ROKU from $160 to $105. Roku shares rose 0.9% to $83.05 in pre-market trading.

from $160 to $105. Roku shares rose 0.9% to $83.05 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo cut the price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT from $208 to $183. J.B. Hunt Transport shares rose 1.7% to close at $165.55 on Thursday.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .