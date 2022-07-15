ñol

Amazon.com To $185? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 15, 2022 8:13 AM | 2 min read
  • UBS cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM price target from $134 to $126. JPMorgan shares fell 0.1% to $107.96 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James lowered Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG price target from $330 to $294. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 0.3% to $204.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel cut the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $190 to $185. Amazon shares rose 0.6% to $111.25 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS cut Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $355 to $198. Netflix shares rose 0.2% to $175.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup reduced Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG price target from $37 to $35. Conagra shares rose 0.6% to $33.34 in pre-market trading.

  • RBC Capital lowered price target for PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL from $110 to $92. PayPal shares rose 0.3% to $69.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays cut the price target on Morgan Stanley MS from $123 to $108. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.4% to close at $74.69 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs reduced Yelp Inc. YELP price target from $49 to $33. Yelp shares fell 0.1% to $26.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut the price target for Roku, Inc. ROKU from $160 to $105. Roku shares rose 0.9% to $83.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT from $208 to $183. J.B. Hunt Transport shares rose 1.7% to close at $165.55 on Thursday.

