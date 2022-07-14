Why Is Ericsson Down By 9%? 22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA rose 22.1% to $0.2050 in pre-market trading. Allena Pharmaceuticals disclosed a new meeting date and new record date for special meeting to approve reverse stock split.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX rose 20.9% to $0.2085 in pre-market trading after declining over 11% on Wednesday. Aditxt’s Adimune therapeutic program recently completed a toxicology study indicating a favorable safety profile of ADI-100.
- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. TBPH rose 19.4% to $10.30 in pre-market trading. Theravance Biopharma agreed to sell all of its units in Theravance Respiratory Company, LLC, representing 85% economic interest in the sales-based royalty rights on worldwide net sales of GSK’s TRELEGY ELLIPTA to Royalty Pharma for over $1.5 billion.
- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. MDNA rose 9.4% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after jumping around 16% on Wednesday.
- Taoping Inc. TAOP rose 9.9% to $1.11 in pre-market trading.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS rose 9.6% to $0.4646 in pre-market trading.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. POAI rose 8.3% to $0.45 in pre-market trading.
- Endo International plc ENDP rose 7.8% to $0.4465 in pre-market trading. Endo International is considering bankruptcy filing to restructure its more than $8 billion of debt and several outstanding lawsuits without a deal with opioid plaintiffs, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA rose 7.8% to $0.1029 in pre-market trading. Exela Technologies confirmed the receipt of acquisition proposal.
- TransGlobe Energy Corporation TGA rose 7.2% to $3.41 in pre-market trading. VAALCO announced plans to acquire TransGlobe in an all-stock transaction.
Losers
- ContraFect Corporation CFRX fell 76.1% to $0.68 in pre-market trading after the company announced Wednesday an independent DSMB recommended that the Exebacase Phase 3 Disrupt Study be stopped for futility following interim analysis.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEB shares fell 17.3% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after jumping 71% on Wednesday. Qurate Retail is scheduled to host a conference call to discuss Q2 results on Friday, August 5th.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. EGY fell 14.5% to $5.32 in pre-market trading. VAALCO announced plans to acquire TransGlobe in an all-stock transaction.
- Versus Systems Inc. VS fell 13% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after reporting a $2.16 million registered direct offering.
- Nano Labs Ltd NA fell 12.3% to $7.71 in pre-market trading amid post-IPO volatility after the stock opened for trade on Tuesday.
- Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD fell 10.8% to $0.5601 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Wednesday.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM fell 9.9% to $0.5760 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Wednesday.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS fell 9.1% to $0.1455 in pre-market trading after declining more than 12% on Wednesday.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC fell 9% to $6.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat core earnings for its second quarter.
- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX fell 8.8% to $1.65 in pre-market trading. XORTX shares jumped 47% on Wednesday after the company announced topline results from Part 1 of the 3 part Pharmacokinetics Bridging Study showed a substantial increase in oral bioavailability of two versions of its proprietary oxypurinol formulation.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ shares fell 8.2% to $2.69 in pre-market trading. TDH Holdings shares jumped 42% on Wednesday after the company announced the withdrawal of its registration statement. The company will not proceed with its proposed offering.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS shares fell 8% to $0.7635 in pre-market trading after climbing 24% on Wednesday.
