ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Is Ericsson Down By 9%? 22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 14, 2022 6:39 AM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA rose 22.1% to $0.2050 in pre-market trading. Allena Pharmaceuticals disclosed a new meeting date and new record date for special meeting to approve reverse stock split.
  • Aditxt, Inc. ADTX rose 20.9% to $0.2085 in pre-market trading after declining over 11% on Wednesday. Aditxt’s Adimune therapeutic program recently completed a toxicology study indicating a favorable safety profile of ADI-100.
  • Theravance Biopharma, Inc. TBPH rose 19.4% to $10.30 in pre-market trading. Theravance Biopharma agreed to sell all of its units in Theravance Respiratory Company, LLC, representing 85% economic interest in the sales-based royalty rights on worldwide net sales of GSK’s TRELEGY ELLIPTA to Royalty Pharma for over $1.5 billion.
  • Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. MDNA rose 9.4% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after jumping around 16% on Wednesday.
  • Taoping Inc. TAOP rose 9.9% to $1.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS rose 9.6% to $0.4646 in pre-market trading.
  • Predictive Oncology Inc. POAI rose 8.3% to $0.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Endo International plc ENDP rose 7.8% to $0.4465 in pre-market trading. Endo International is considering bankruptcy filing to restructure its more than $8 billion of debt and several outstanding lawsuits without a deal with opioid plaintiffs, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA rose 7.8% to $0.1029 in pre-market trading. Exela Technologies confirmed the receipt of acquisition proposal.
  • TransGlobe Energy Corporation TGA rose 7.2% to $3.41 in pre-market trading. VAALCO announced plans to acquire TransGlobe in an all-stock transaction.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • ContraFect Corporation CFRX fell 76.1% to $0.68 in pre-market trading after the company announced Wednesday an independent DSMB recommended that the Exebacase Phase 3 Disrupt Study be stopped for futility following interim analysis.
  • Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEB shares fell 17.3% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after jumping 71% on Wednesday. Qurate Retail is scheduled to host a conference call to discuss Q2 results on Friday, August 5th.
  • VAALCO Energy, Inc. EGY fell 14.5% to $5.32 in pre-market trading. VAALCO announced plans to acquire TransGlobe in an all-stock transaction.
  • Versus Systems Inc. VS fell 13% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after reporting a $2.16 million registered direct offering.
  • Nano Labs Ltd NA fell 12.3% to $7.71 in pre-market trading amid post-IPO volatility after the stock opened for trade on Tuesday.
  • Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD fell 10.8% to $0.5601 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Wednesday.
  • Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM fell 9.9% to $0.5760 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Wednesday.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS fell 9.1% to $0.1455 in pre-market trading after declining more than 12% on Wednesday.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC fell 9% to $6.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat core earnings for its second quarter.
  • XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX fell 8.8% to $1.65 in pre-market trading. XORTX shares jumped 47% on Wednesday after the company announced topline results from Part 1 of the 3 part Pharmacokinetics Bridging Study showed a substantial increase in oral bioavailability of two versions of its proprietary oxypurinol formulation.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ shares fell 8.2% to $2.69 in pre-market trading. TDH Holdings shares jumped 42% on Wednesday after the company announced the withdrawal of its registration statement. The company will not proceed with its proposed offering.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS shares fell 8% to $0.7635 in pre-market trading after climbing 24% on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Communications EquipmentInformation TechnologyPre-Market MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas