LiveOne And 24 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA rose 92.9% to $0.2295 in pre-market trading. Allena Pharmaceuticals said it previously entered into at market issuance sales agreement with B. Riley Securities.

LiveOne, Inc. LVO rose 38.2% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.

Endo International plc ENDP rose 36.5% to $0.9688 in pre-market trading. Endo International shares jumped 85% on Tuesday in possible reaction to the recent overturning of Roe v Wade. The company's Paladin Labs subsidiary produces Plan B pills.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI rose 33.3% to $0.44 in pre-market trading after climbing around 12% on Tuesday.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB rose 23.1% to $1.12 in pre-market trading.

Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR rose 17.1% to $6.77 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower FY22 loss and said its LungFit® PH received FDA approval to treat term and near-term neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure.

2U, Inc. TWOU shares rose 13.6% to $10.56 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Tuesday.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM shares rose 11.8% to $0.95 in pre-market trading.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX rose 9.5% to $0.24 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.

Codex DNA, Inc. DNAY rose 9.2% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Tuesday.

Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI rose 8.2% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Tuesday.

Aurora Mobile Limited JG rose 8.2% to $1.18 in pre-market trading. Aurora Mobile, on Tuesday, upgraded its verification service to JG Secured Verification to provide comprehensive cyber-defense solutions for businesses.



