LiveOne And 24 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA rose 92.9% to $0.2295 in pre-market trading. Allena Pharmaceuticals said it previously entered into at market issuance sales agreement with B. Riley Securities.
- LiveOne, Inc. LVO rose 38.2% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Endo International plc ENDP rose 36.5% to $0.9688 in pre-market trading. Endo International shares jumped 85% on Tuesday in possible reaction to the recent overturning of Roe v Wade. The company's Paladin Labs subsidiary produces Plan B pills.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI rose 33.3% to $0.44 in pre-market trading after climbing around 12% on Tuesday.
- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB rose 23.1% to $1.12 in pre-market trading.
- Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR rose 17.1% to $6.77 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower FY22 loss and said its LungFit® PH received FDA approval to treat term and near-term neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure.
- 2U, Inc. TWOU shares rose 13.6% to $10.56 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Tuesday.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM shares rose 11.8% to $0.95 in pre-market trading.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX rose 9.5% to $0.24 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.
- Codex DNA, Inc. DNAY rose 9.2% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Tuesday.
- Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI rose 8.2% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Tuesday.
- Aurora Mobile Limited JG rose 8.2% to $1.18 in pre-market trading. Aurora Mobile, on Tuesday, upgraded its verification service to JG Secured Verification to provide comprehensive cyber-defense solutions for businesses.
Losers
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX fell 15.1% to $0.3013 in pre-market trading after dropping around 8% on Tuesday.
- Revlon, Inc. REV shares fell 12.4% to $4.84 in pre-market trading after dipping 17% on Tuesday. Reliance Industries recently, in a press release, declined comment on rumor of Revlon takeover interest.
- WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA fell 11.8% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. WiSA Technologies recently said it received notice from listing qualifications department of the Nasdaq Stock Market that it's not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX fell 11.6% to $2.13 in pre-market trading. Agile Therapeutics shares jumped 90% on Tuesday amid the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade.
- EZFill Holdings Inc. EZFL fell 10.6% to $0.6402 in pre-market trading after jumping over 35% on Tuesday.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT shares fell 8.8% to $0.3922 in pre-market trading. Clarus Therapeutics recently filed prospectus relates to the offer and sale by selling securityholder of up to 1.3 million shares of common stock.
- InflaRx N.V. IFRX fell 8.5% to $1.39 in pre-market trading. InflaRx shares jumped over 40% on Tuesday after the FDA granted the company Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum.
- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ASX fell 8.5% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares fell 8.3% to $32.87 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Tuesday.
- Carnival plc CUK shares fell 8.2% to $8.64 in pre-market trading. Carnival recently reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 50% Q/Q to $2.4 billion, missing the consensus of $2.62 billion.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS fell 7.9% to $0.58 in pre-market trading. Powerbridge Technologies recently agreed to purchase 15% of equity of Boxinrui.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO fell 7.2% to $0.7161 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued a complete response letter (CRL) in response to Spero Therapeutics’ New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for tebipenem HBr oral tablets for the treatment of adult patients with complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), including pyelonephritis.
- NIO Inc. NIO fell 6.4% to $20.92 in pre-market trading. Nio refuted short-seller bearish claims on its stock that alleged the company of inflating its revenue and profitability. On Tuesday, Grizzly Research published a report that claimed Nio is likely using an unconsolidated related party, Wuhan Weineng, to exaggerate its revenue and profitability.
