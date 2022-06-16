27 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS rose 92.9% to $3.28 in pre-market trading following’s Wednesday IPO.

rose 92.9% to $3.28 in pre-market trading following’s Wednesday IPO. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS rose 27.1% to $0.1790 in pre-market trading after declining around 15% on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions recently announced plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

rose 27.1% to $0.1790 in pre-market trading after declining around 15% on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions recently announced plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI rose 19% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after declining around 15% on Wednesday.

rose 19% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after declining around 15% on Wednesday. Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX rose 18.6% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.

rose 18.6% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday. Alset EHome International Inc. AEI rose 17.1% to $0.3560 in pre-market trading.

rose 17.1% to $0.3560 in pre-market trading. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. GP shares rose 14.5% to $3.88 in pre-market trading.

shares rose 14.5% to $3.88 in pre-market trading. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT rose 12.7% to $1.24 in pre-market trading.

rose 12.7% to $1.24 in pre-market trading. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. QLGN shares rose 12.2% to $0.68 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Wednesday.

shares rose 12.2% to $0.68 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Wednesday. Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK rose 11.5% to $0.7267 in pre-market trading.

rose 11.5% to $0.7267 in pre-market trading. Secoo Holding Limited SECO shares rose 11.1% to $0.25 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday.

shares rose 11.1% to $0.25 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday. Gamida Cell Ltd. GMDA rose 9.3% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.

rose 9.3% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Wednesday. BARK, Inc. BARK rose 8.9% to $1.59 in pre-market trading.

rose 8.9% to $1.59 in pre-market trading. Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU rose 8.5% to $5.08 in pre-market trading. Sidus Space shares jumped 225% on Wednesday after the company announced it is part of Collins Aerospace team which was awarded NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity services contract with a potential value of $3.5 billion.

rose 8.5% to $5.08 in pre-market trading. Sidus Space shares jumped 225% on Wednesday after the company announced it is part of Collins Aerospace team which was awarded NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity services contract with a potential value of $3.5 billion. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM rose 8.1% to $3.73 in pre-market trading. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals recently presented initial data from long-term extension trial evaluating setmelanotide in rare genetic diseases of obesity at ENDO 2022.



Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers