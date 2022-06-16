ñol

27 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 16, 2022 6:58 AM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS rose 92.9% to $3.28 in pre-market trading following’s Wednesday IPO.
  • Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS rose 27.1% to $0.1790 in pre-market trading after declining around 15% on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions recently announced plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
  • Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI rose 19% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after declining around 15% on Wednesday.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX rose 18.6% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. AEI rose 17.1% to $0.3560 in pre-market trading.
  • GreenPower Motor Company Inc. GP shares rose 14.5% to $3.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT rose 12.7% to $1.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. QLGN shares rose 12.2% to $0.68 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Wednesday.
  • Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK rose 11.5% to $0.7267 in pre-market trading.
  • Secoo Holding Limited SECO shares rose 11.1% to $0.25 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday.
  • Gamida Cell Ltd. GMDA rose 9.3% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.
  • BARK, Inc. BARK rose 8.9% to $1.59 in pre-market trading.
  • Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU rose 8.5% to $5.08 in pre-market trading. Sidus Space shares jumped 225% on Wednesday after the company announced it is part of Collins Aerospace team which was awarded NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity services contract with a potential value of $3.5 billion.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM rose 8.1% to $3.73 in pre-market trading. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals recently presented initial data from long-term extension trial evaluating setmelanotide in rare genetic diseases of obesity at ENDO 2022.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Cango Inc. CANG shares fell 29.8% to $2.27 in pre-market trading.
  • AC Immune SA ACIU fell 15.4% to $2.42 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on Alzheimer’s Prevention Initiative study evaluating crenezumab in Autosomal Dominant Alzheimer’s Disease.
  • Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. XERS fell 14.7% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after surging 8% on Wednesday.
  • Cepton, Inc. CPTN fell 12.4% to $1.27 in pre-market trading. Cepton, is set to join the Russell 3000® Index.
  • Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited TOP shares fell 12.2% to $27.25 in pre-market trading after jumping 41% on Wednesday.
  • Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA shares fell 10.9% to $2.45 in pre-market trading. Calithera Biosciences recently announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
  • Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA shares fell 10.1% to $0.21 in pre-market trading. Kintara Therapeutics shares jumped 25% on Wednesday after the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to the company’s VAL-083.
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings KXIN fell 9.5% to $0.9228 in pre-market trading. Kaixin Auto Holdings recently hired Mr. Lei Gu as the strategic advisor to lead development of its new energy vehicle business.
  • Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS fell 9.1% to $17.25 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 10% on Wednesday.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG fell 8.9% to $20.59 in pre-market trading.
  • Missfresh Limited MF fell 8.5% to $0.2263 in pre-market trading.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY fell 8.5% to $0.2706 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Wednesday.
  • Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON fell 8.3% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after jumping over 12% on Wednesday.

