18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 3, 2022 7:21 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • The Marygold Companies, Inc. MGLD rose 38.8% to $2.04 in pre-market trading. Marygold Companies, last month, posted Q1 earnings of $0.02 per share.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI shares rose 21.5% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Thursday.
  • Okta, Inc. OKTA rose 15.7% to $108.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • StoneCo Ltd. STNE rose 15.2% to $12.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter revenue growth of 138.6% year-over-year to R$2.07 billion, above the mid-range of the company’s guidance of R$1.85 billion and R$1.9 billion.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN rose 8.1% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Thursday.
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. BTX rose 7.5% to $0.66 in pre-market trading. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics recently named Matt Angel as Interim CEO and President.
  • The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. NAPA rose 7.2% to $21.50 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY shares rose 6.6% to $0.95 in pre-market trading.
  • CN Energy Group. Inc. CNEY rose 6.6% to $1.61 in pre-market trading after dipping 26% on Thursday.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Bit Origin Limited BTOG shares fell 37.9% to $0.5340 in pre-market trading as the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of ordinary shares.
  • TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares fell 35.3% to $0.3898 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $4 million underwritten public offering.
  • Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited TOP fell 11.1% to $14.40 in pre-market trading amid post-IPO volatility.
  • Talkspace, Inc. TALK fell 8.5% to $1.61 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Thursday.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation ZSAN shares fell 8% to $0.9199 in pre-market trading. Zosano Pharma shares tumbled 43% on Thursday after the company announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11.
  • Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ fell 6.3% to $32.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT fell 6% to $1.88 in pre-market trading. Helius Medical Technologies recently announced the launch of its Patient Therapy Access Program..
  • Cuentas Inc. CUEN shares fell 5.8% to $0.6217 in pre-market trading.
  • Tilly's, Inc. TLYS fell 5.7% to $7.95 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.

