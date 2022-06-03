18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

The Marygold Companies, Inc. MGLD rose 38.8% to $2.04 in pre-market trading. Marygold Companies, last month, posted Q1 earnings of $0.02 per share.

Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI shares rose 21.5% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Thursday.

Okta, Inc. OKTA rose 15.7% to $108.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

StoneCo Ltd. STNE rose 15.2% to $12.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter revenue growth of 138.6% year-over-year to R$2.07 billion, above the mid-range of the company's guidance of R$1.85 billion and R$1.9 billion.

Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN rose 8.1% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Thursday.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. BTX rose 7.5% to $0.66 in pre-market trading. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics recently named Matt Angel as Interim CEO and President.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. NAPA rose 7.2% to $21.50 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 results.

Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY shares rose 6.6% to $0.95 in pre-market trading.

CN Energy Group. Inc. CNEY rose 6.6% to $1.61 in pre-market trading after dipping 26% on Thursday.



Losers