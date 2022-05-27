20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Adicet Bio, Inc. ACET rose 16% to $11.90 in pre-market trading after reporting positive clinical update from ADI-001 Phase 1 Trial in relapsed/refractory Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE rose 14.7% to $5.76 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals recently announced topline results from its Phase 3 THRIVE-AA1 trial of CTP-543 in adult patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata (AA).

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB rose 14.5% to $9.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Solo Brands, Inc. DTC shares rose 14.5% to $5.22 in pre-market trading. Solo Brands recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL shares rose 14% to $1.22 in pre-market trading. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 68% on Thursday after announcing new FDA request for experimental narcolepsy drug.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PMVP shares rose 13.1% to $14.94 in pre-market trading. PMV Pharmaceuticals announced initial PC14586 Phase 1 clinical data to be presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting June 7.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL rose 12.2% to $49.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX rose 11.3% to $8.40 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Thursday. Redbox Entertainment recently acquired North American rights to WWII action-drama Come Out Fighting.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ONCT rose 8.7% to $0.89 in pre-market trading. Oncternal Therapeutics presented updated interim data for zilovertamab in combination with ibrutinib at ASCO 2022.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA rose 8.5% to $410.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY22 net sales guidance.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. CBIO rose 7.2% to $1.19 in pre-market trading after dipping 22% on Thursday. Catalyst Biosciences recently announced it sold its complement portfolio for $60 million.



Losers