24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Bird Global, Inc. BRDS rose 26.3% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after the company posted strong Q1 sales.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA rose 24% to $0.2666 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 4% on Monday.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK rose 22.7% to $0.3805 in pre-market trading after jumping around 14% on Monday.

Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS shares rose 17.4% to $2.29 in pre-market trading after dipping around 19% on Monday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $4 per share.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. CTIB rose 13.5% to $0.9250 in pre-market trading.

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU rose 13.3% to $4.93 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly sales.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI rose 13.1% to $3.64 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB rose 9.2% to $5.91 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.

Arcimoto, Inc. FUV shares rose 9.1% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results. Arcimoto also teamed with Light Electric Vehicle sharing platform JOCO for a pilot program to field test Deliverator, its three-wheel electric vehicle designed for local and last-mile delivery.

IonQ, Inc. IONQ rose 9.1% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI rose 8.7% to $0.2708 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.

Farmmi, Inc. FAMI rose 8.1% to $0.0881 in pre-market trading. Farmmi recently bagged anew multi-product order for its popular dried Shiitake mushrooms and dried black fungus.

Kopin Corporation KOPN rose 6.5% to $1.32 in pre-market trading. Kopin received an additional $4.8 million order for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program.



