24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 6:36 AM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Bird Global, Inc. BRDS rose 26.3% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after the company posted strong Q1 sales.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA rose 24% to $0.2666 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 4% on Monday.
  • Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK rose 22.7% to $0.3805 in pre-market trading after jumping around 14% on Monday.
  • Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS shares rose 17.4% to $2.29 in pre-market trading after dipping around 19% on Monday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • Yunhong CTI Ltd. CTIB rose 13.5% to $0.9250 in pre-market trading.
  • Nu Holdings Ltd. NU rose 13.3% to $4.93 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly sales.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI rose 13.1% to $3.64 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB rose 9.2% to $5.91 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
  • Arcimoto, Inc. FUV shares rose 9.1% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results. Arcimoto also teamed with Light Electric Vehicle sharing platform JOCO for a pilot program to field test Deliverator, its three-wheel electric vehicle designed for local and last-mile delivery.
  • IonQ, Inc. IONQ rose 9.1% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI rose 8.7% to $0.2708 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
  • Farmmi, Inc. FAMI rose 8.1% to $0.0881 in pre-market trading. Farmmi recently bagged anew multi-product order for its popular dried Shiitake mushrooms and dried black fungus.
  • Kopin Corporation KOPN rose 6.5% to $1.32 in pre-market trading. Kopin received an additional $4.8 million order for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP shares fell 46.5% to $0.4088 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $40 million underwritten public offering.
  • AmpliTech Group, Inc. AMPG shares fell 30.2% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Monday. AmpliTech posted Q1 sales of $5.10 million.
  • Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE shares fell 26.2% to $14.16 in pre-market trading after the company cut FY22 sales guidance to below analyst estimates.
  • Creative Realities, Inc. CREX fell 23.4% to $0.6503 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT fell 17.2% to $0.4448 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. ACER fell 15.1% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after posting a wider quarterly loss.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC fell 12.2% to $0.2720 in pre-market trading. AnPac Bio posted a FY21 loss of $1.37 per share.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI fell 11.6% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after jumping around 66% on Monday.
  • NewAge, Inc. NBEV fell 11% to $0.3780 in pre-market trading after climbing about 66% on Monday.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. SNDL fell 7.8% to $0.4287 in pre-market trading. The company posted downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Trevena, Inc. TRVN shares fell 6.2% to $0.2840 in pre-market trading after gaining 49% on Monday.

