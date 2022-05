20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI shares rose 32.3% to $8.85 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Friday.

GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK rose 16.1% to $3.25 in pre-market trading following a 4% decline on Friday.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO rose 15.5% to $0.6725 in pre-market trading.

FibroGen, Inc. FGEN rose 10.5% to $9.29 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited BAOS rose 9.7% to $0.5291 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Friday.

Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX rose 9.5% to $2.06 in pre-market trading. Better Therapeutics is expected to release its Q1 financial results on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. ZNTE rose 8.3% to $11.00 in pre-market trading.

Acasti Pharma Inc. ACST shares rose 7.8% to $1.10 in pre-market trading.

Losers