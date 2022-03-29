A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) - P/E: 9.31 Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) - P/E: 9.87 Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) - P/E: 8.16 Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) - P/E: 8.84 OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) - P/E: 1.92

Most recently, Avnet reported earnings per share at $1.51, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $1.22. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% last quarter.

This quarter, Sanmina experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.95 in Q4 and is now $1.08. This quarter, Arrow Electronics experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $4.04 in Q3 and is now $5.37. This quarter, Cohu experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.7 in Q3 and is now $0.72. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.95%, which has decreased by 0.43% from 1.38% in the previous quarter.

OppFi's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.13, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.21.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.