Benzinga’s “After-Hours Movers & News” highlights the biggest movers of the day. The information on the price action is collected using Benzinga Pro's Movers tool. Benzinga Pro users can cross reference the Movers tool with the Benzinga Pro News tool to identify potential news catalysts moving stocks.

Indices:

S&P 500: +1.43%

Nasdaq: +1.93%

Dow: +1.02%

Movers:

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) Shares spiked an additional 12.63% after hours as the U.S. House of Representatives intend to vote on a bill to federally legalize cannabis for the second time in history next week, congressional leadership confirmed.

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) Shares spiked 10.32% before settling 2.63% higher as the company reported quarterly earnings of a penny per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a 15-cent-per-share loss by 106.67%.

Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN) Shares are up 13.87% after hours as the House of Representatives intends to vote on a bill to federally legalize cannabis for the second time in history next week.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) Shares are up 0.35% after hours as the company reports a 38% stake in Hycroft Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HYMC), up from the initially reported 22%.

Losers:

Honest Co (NASDAQ: HNST) Shares are trading 19.87% lower after hours after the company reported quarterly losses of 10 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 6 cents by 66.67%. The company reported quarterly sales of $80.38 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $84.59 million by 4.98%.

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN) Shares are trading 16.95% lower after hours after the company reported quarterly losses of $1.19 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $7.4 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $7.77 million by 4.76%.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) Shares slumped 6.12% before settling 2.89% lower as the company reduced its first-quarter revenue outlook to $40 million, down from the consensus estimate of $42 to $47 million.

Curiositystream Inc (NASDAQ: CURI) Dipped 13.93% before rebounding to 9.29% lower after hours as the company reported quarterly losses of 22 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a 31-cent-per-share loss by 29.03%. The company reported quarterly sales of $27.3 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $27 million by 1.11%.

Goodrx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) Shares sharply fell 4.97% after hours before settling 0.66% lower.