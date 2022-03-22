 Skip to main content

TSMC Sees Demand Spike For Auto Chips Thanks To Tesla, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Intel
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 1:15pm   Comments
TSMC Sees Demand Spike For Auto Chips Thanks To Tesla, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Intel
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) saw orders for automotive electronics chips accelerating at a faster-than-expected pace, Digi Times reports.
  • TSMC's advanced technology leadership will likely attract an influx of AI chip orders for autonomous driving from vendors including NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). 
  • TSMC commanded a more than 90% share of the 7/5nm foundry process segment.
  • TSMC was also the largest beneficiary of IDMs stepping up their outsourcing of automotive MCUs and other chips to pure-play foundries. 
  • TSMC had already won 70% of the total automotive chip orders placed by IDMs.
  • IDMs including Infineon Technologies AG (OTC: IFNNF), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI), STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM), Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN), and Renesas Electronics Corp (OTC: RNECF) have outsourced 15% of automotive chip production. The proportion is poised to grow.
  • TSMC was building new 28nm process fabrication lines at its 12-inch fab in Nanjing. 
  • TSMC and Sony set up a joint-venture fab Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing for 22nm and 28nm process manufacturing in Kumamoto, Japan attracting Denso's participation.
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded lower by 0.21% at $107.14 on the last check Tuesday.

