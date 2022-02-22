 Skip to main content

TSMC Wins 7nm Chip Orders From US Vendors
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 9:58am   Comments
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) has won significant orders demanding its sub-7nm process manufacturing from major U.S. vendors, DigiTimes Asia reports.
  • TSMC's advanced chip plant debut in the U.S. got deferred by three to six months, mainly due to a labor crisis.
  • TSMC also decided to expand its chip plant under construction in Japan with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation with an extra $1.6 billion in spending.
  • The chipmaker topped Q4 consensus backed by robust demand for its industry-leading 5-nanometer technology.
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded lower by 0.47% at $118.75 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

