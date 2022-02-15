 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TSMC Looks To Expand Japan Chip Plant; DENSO Acquires Stake
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 2:14pm   Comments
Share:
TSMC Looks To Expand Japan Chip Plant; DENSO Acquires Stake
  • DENSO Corporation will acquire a minority stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, Inc for $0.35 billion.
  • The investment will increase DENSO's stake to over 10%.
  • TSMC said that the chip plant it is building in Japan with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation would expand, with an extra $1.6 billion in spending, Reuters reports.
  • Related Content: TSM To Build Chip Factory In Taiwan, Specialty Technology Fab In Japan
  • Construction of JASM's fab in Japan will likely begin in the 2022 calendar year, with production by the end of 2024. 
  • TSMC will also enhance JASM's capabilities with 12/16 nanometer FinFET process technology in addition to the previously announced 22/28 nanometer process and increase monthly production capacity to 55,000 12-inch wafers. 
  • The total capital expenditure for JASM's Kumamoto fab will likely be $8.6 billion with solid support from the Japanese government. 
  • The fab looks to create ~1,700 high-tech professional jobs.
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded higher by 3.20% at $123.60 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSM)

A Better 5-Year Return Than Ford, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Bank Of America And Wells Fargo? This Chipmaker Has It
Why AMD, Nvidia And Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Rising
Read Why TSMC's US Chip Plant Construction Falls Behind Schedule
Tower Semiconductor Stock Soars As Intel Scoops It At 60% Premium
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TSM
What Are Whales Doing With Taiwan Semiconductor
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com