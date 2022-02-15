TSMC Looks To Expand Japan Chip Plant; DENSO Acquires Stake
- DENSO Corporation will acquire a minority stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, Inc for $0.35 billion.
- The investment will increase DENSO's stake to over 10%.
- TSMC said that the chip plant it is building in Japan with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation would expand, with an extra $1.6 billion in spending, Reuters reports.
- Construction of JASM's fab in Japan will likely begin in the 2022 calendar year, with production by the end of 2024.
- TSMC will also enhance JASM's capabilities with 12/16 nanometer FinFET process technology in addition to the previously announced 22/28 nanometer process and increase monthly production capacity to 55,000 12-inch wafers.
- The total capital expenditure for JASM's Kumamoto fab will likely be $8.6 billion with solid support from the Japanese government.
- The fab looks to create ~1,700 high-tech professional jobs.
- Price Action: TSM shares traded higher by 3.20% at $123.60 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.
