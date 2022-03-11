23 Stocks That Have Sold Off Hard Since The Russia-Ukraine War Began

The S&P 500 is having a rough start to 2022, down 11.27% year to date. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the S&P 500 has fallen an additional 0.78%.

Following are lists of sectors via Fidelity that have done well or poorly, as well as 23 of the most sold-off stocks since the war began.

The worst performing sectors over the last month are:

Consumer Directory: -10.22%

-10.22% Financials: -9.54%

-9.54% Information Technologies: -7.09

-7.09 Communication Services: -5.35%

-5.35% Industrials: -2.57

-2.57 Health Care: -2.49%

-2.49% Materials : -2.37%

: -2.37% Real Estate: -0.60%

Only two sectors in the S&P 500 have shown gains over the last month:

Energy: +9.04%

+9.04% Utilities: +1.98%

See Also: 5 Companies That Stand To Lose Due To Operations In Russia, Ukraine

Using Benzinga Pro as a source, here are some of the most sold-off stocks since the war began (Name, Change, Sector):

Consumer Directory

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO): -61.33%

(NASDAQ: ISPO): -61.33% Vroom Inc (NASDAQ: VRM): -51.33%

(NASDAQ: VRM): -51.33% RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB): -47.05%

Financials

GoHealth Inc (NASDAQ: GOCO): -42.79%

(NASDAQ: GOCO): -42.79% Bright Health Group Inc (NYSE: BHG): -36.23%

(NYSE: BHG): -36.23% Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE: OCN): -26.67%

Information Technology

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM): -48.1%

(NYSE: EPAM): -48.1% Terawulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF): -47.43%

(NASDAQ: WULF): -47.43% Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR): -44.27%

Communication Services

Veon Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON): -55.79%

(NASDAQ: VEON): -55.79% Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ: MSGM): -39.09%

(NASDAQ: MSGM): -39.09% iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ICLK): -29.55%

Industrials

Grab Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GRAB): -42.91%

(NASDAQ: GRAB): -42.91% Tusimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TSP): -34.43%

(NASDAQ: TSP): -34.43% Fast Radius Inc (NASDAQ: FSRD): -29.15%

Health Care

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ: NCNA): -69.57%

(NASDAQ: NCNA): -69.57% Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BXRX): -57.53%

Materials

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA): -24.73%

(NYSE: DNA): -24.73% Arconic Corp (NYSE: ARNC): -18.81%

(NYSE: ARNC): -18.81% Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE: PACK): -17.64%

Real Estate