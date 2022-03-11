 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

23 Stocks That Have Sold Off Hard Since The Russia-Ukraine War Began
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2022 11:25am   Comments
Share:
23 Stocks That Have Sold Off Hard Since The Russia-Ukraine War Began

The S&P 500 is having a rough start to 2022, down 11.27% year to date. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the S&P 500 has fallen an additional 0.78%.

Following are lists of sectors via Fidelity that have done well or poorly, as well as 23 of the most sold-off stocks since the war began.

The worst performing sectors over the last month are:

  • Consumer Directory: -10.22%
  • Financials: -9.54%
  • Information Technologies: -7.09
  • Communication Services: -5.35%
  • Industrials: -2.57
  • Health Care: -2.49%
  • Materials: -2.37%
  • Real Estate: -0.60%

Only two sectors in the S&P 500 have shown gains over the last month:

  • Energy: +9.04%
  • Utilities: +1.98%

See Also: 5 Companies That Stand To Lose Due To Operations In Russia, Ukraine

Using Benzinga Pro as a source, here are some of the most sold-off stocks since the war began (Name, Change, Sector):

Consumer Directory

  • Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO): -61.33%
  • Vroom Inc (NASDAQ: VRM): -51.33%
  • RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB): -47.05%

Financials

  • GoHealth Inc (NASDAQ: GOCO): -42.79%
  • Bright Health Group Inc (NYSE: BHG): -36.23%
  • Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE: OCN): -26.67%

Information Technology

  • EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM): -48.1%
  • Terawulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF): -47.43%
  • Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR): -44.27%

Communication Services

  • Veon Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON): -55.79%
  • Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ: MSGM): -39.09%
  • iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ICLK): -29.55%

Industrials

  • Grab Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GRAB): -42.91%
  • Tusimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TSP): -34.43%
  • Fast Radius Inc (NASDAQ: FSRD): -29.15%

Health Care

  • NuCana PLC (NASDAQ: NCNA): -69.57%
  • Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BXRX): -57.53%

Materials

  • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA): -24.73%
  • Arconic Corp (NYSE: ARNC): -18.81%
  • Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE: PACK): -17.64%

Real Estate

  • Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN): -31.88%
  • MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH): -31.1%
  • KE Holdings - ADR (NYSE: BEKE): -26.15%

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARNC + BEKE)

78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
KE Holdings Whale Trades For March 10
Arconic Halts New Contracts In Russia
KE Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2022
Earnings Preview: KE Holdings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: RussiaNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Global Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com