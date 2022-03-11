23 Stocks That Have Sold Off Hard Since The Russia-Ukraine War Began
The S&P 500 is having a rough start to 2022, down 11.27% year to date. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the S&P 500 has fallen an additional 0.78%.
Following are lists of sectors via Fidelity that have done well or poorly, as well as 23 of the most sold-off stocks since the war began.
The worst performing sectors over the last month are:
- Consumer Directory: -10.22%
- Financials: -9.54%
- Information Technologies: -7.09
- Communication Services: -5.35%
- Industrials: -2.57
- Health Care: -2.49%
- Materials: -2.37%
- Real Estate: -0.60%
Only two sectors in the S&P 500 have shown gains over the last month:
- Energy: +9.04%
- Utilities: +1.98%
See Also: 5 Companies That Stand To Lose Due To Operations In Russia, Ukraine
Using Benzinga Pro as a source, here are some of the most sold-off stocks since the war began (Name, Change, Sector):
Consumer Directory
- Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO): -61.33%
- Vroom Inc (NASDAQ: VRM): -51.33%
- RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB): -47.05%
Financials
- GoHealth Inc (NASDAQ: GOCO): -42.79%
- Bright Health Group Inc (NYSE: BHG): -36.23%
- Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE: OCN): -26.67%
Information Technology
- EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM): -48.1%
- Terawulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF): -47.43%
- Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR): -44.27%
Communication Services
- Veon Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON): -55.79%
- Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ: MSGM): -39.09%
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ICLK): -29.55%
Industrials
- Grab Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GRAB): -42.91%
- Tusimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TSP): -34.43%
- Fast Radius Inc (NASDAQ: FSRD): -29.15%
Health Care
Materials
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA): -24.73%
- Arconic Corp (NYSE: ARNC): -18.81%
- Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE: PACK): -17.64%
Real Estate
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: RussiaNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Global Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga