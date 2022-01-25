28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) shares jumped 47.8% to $22.93 after the company unveiled topline data for momelotinib in myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic, anemic, and previously treated with an FDA-approved JAK inhibitor. The company also entered into a term loan agreement with Oxford Finance LLC to support the commercial preparation and potential launch of momelotinib.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) shares jumped 29.1% to $2.0907 after gaining around 10% on Monday. The FDA recently granted Orphan Drug Designation to Aptorum Group’s SACT-1, a repurposed small molecule compound for Neuroblastoma.
- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) gained 21% to $35.35. Standard General, Bally's largest shareholder, submitted proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Bally's common stock not currently owned by the company at a price of $38 per share.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) shares climbed 15.9% to $17.50. Rio Tinto Plc and the Mongolian government said reached an agreement to end a dispute over the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mining project. As part of the agreement, Turquoise Hill Resources will waive debt worth $2.4 billion owed to it by Mongolia.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) gained 13.7% to $2.4894 after reporting topline results from registration-enabling trial of cosibelimab in metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Checkpoint Therapeutics with a Buy and raised the price target from $17 to $26.
- Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) rose 11.8% to $8.00. JMP Securities, on Monday, initiated coverage on Sonder Holdings with a Market Outperform rating and announced a price target of $12.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) jumped 11.8% to $7.61 after dropping 18% on Monday.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) gained 10.8% to $19.38. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions expects Q4 revenue of $390 million - $395 million, better than the consensus of $$386.75 million. SVB Leerink upgraded Allscripts Healthcare from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $19 to $22.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) rose 9.9% to $3.11. Capricor Therapeutics said it has entered into a partnership with Japanese pharma company Nippon Shinyaku for the exclusive commercialization and distribution in the U.S. of Capricor's lead asset, CAP-1002, for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) jumped 9.4% to $8.23.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) surged 9% to $3.25. Fluidigm approved a $250 million investment by Casdin Capital LLC and Viking Global Investors LP with zero-coupon convertible preferred shares with a conversion price of $3.40/share.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) gained 8.2% to $3.2350.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 6.1% to $11.56 after reporting upbeat core earnings for its fourth quarter.
Losers
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) dropped 14.4% to $38.54. Aerojet Rocketdyne on Lockheed Transaction said, 'We believe it is highly likely that the FTC will vote to sue to block the transaction and expect they will make a decision before Jan. 27, 2022.'
- Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) shares fell 13.6% to $22.35. The company, earlier during the month, announced initial results from Part 3 (combination dose escalation) of the Phase 1 trial of INBRX-106 combined with Keytruda for solid tumors.
- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) dipped 12.8% to $6.19.
- AMTD International Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIB) fell 11.8% to $3.79 after dropping over 15% on Monday.
- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) dipped 11.5% to $54.92.
- Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIL) fell 10.2% to $12.04.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) dropped 10% to $7.05.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) dipped 9.7% to $17.95.
- BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) fell 9.7% to $2.80 after climbing around 28% on Monday.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) fell 9.4% to $3.8250. Clean Harbors and Vertex Energy mutually agreed to terminate planned acquisition of Vertex’s used motor oil collection and re-refining assets.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) dipped 8% to $89.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) fell 7.7% to $1.08 after gaining around 5% on Monday.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) dropped 7.4% to $868.48 after Keybanc lowered its price target on the stock from $1750 to $1250.
- Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) fell 6.8% to $19.56. Xerox reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 7.9% year-on-year, to $1.78 billion, missing the consensus of $1.82 billion.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 6.4% to $0.6160 after dipping more than 52% on Monday.
