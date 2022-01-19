20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares rose 56.1% to $24.41 in pre-market trading after UCB announced plans to acquire the company.
- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE: VINE) rose 36.8% to $7.66 in pre-market trading after jumping around 9% on Tuesday. Fresh Vine Wine recently announced a partnership with CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar.
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) rose 16.8% to $14.09 in pre-market trading. The San Francisco-based digital financial services company said Tuesday it had gained approvals from key regulators to become a full-fledged bank.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) rose 8.3% to $0.85 in pre-market trading following a 7% decline on Tuesday.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares rose 7.7% to $5.59 in pre-market trading after jumping over 27% on Tuesday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 7.5% to $0.2990 in pre-market trading.
- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD) rose 7% to $4.33 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) rose 6% to $9.24 in pre-market trading.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) rose 5.5% to $23.25 in pre-market trading after adding 5% on Tuesday.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) rose 5% to $2.33 in pre-market trading. Orphazyme narrowed its FY21 guidance.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares rose 4.1% to $0.54 in pre-market trading. SuperCom’s subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives, launched a new $1 million project in Central Coast California.
Losers
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares fell 15.2% to $5.21 in pre-market trading after reporting new data from lead clinical program in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer showing robust objective response rate and progression free survival.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) shares fell 9.7% to $0.2979 in pre-market trading. Brickell Biotech shares jumped over 58% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $2 price target.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) shares fell 8.7% to $3.16 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 5% on Tuesday.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) fell 8.1% to $3.06 in pre-market trading. DatChat shares jumped over 38% on Tuesday after the company announced it has initiated the development of a new platform that will leverage DatChat technology to share and protect NFTs, documents, audio and video files and messages.
- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) fell 7.8% to $29.50 in pre-market trading.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) fell 6.4% to $1.62 in pre-market trading. Venus Concept announced it received 510(k) clearance from the FDA to market the Venus BlissMAX device in the United States.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) shares fell 6.2% to $0.1450 in pre-market trading after tumbling 17% on Tuesday.
- Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) fell 5.1% to $109.90 in pre-market trading following news of Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares fell 4% to $3.12 in pre-market trading after jumping over 12% on Tuesday.
