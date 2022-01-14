13 Best Wendy's Roasts In Honor Of National Roast Day: 'Top Drink Of Choice For When You Hate Yourself'

An annual holiday celebrated on social media by one of the largest fast food companies took place Jan. 12.

What Happened: Wendy’s enjoys a social media following of 3.8 million users on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). The company has been known to post snarky replies and comments to customers, companies and anyone who dares mess with them.

“We like our tweets the way we like our fries: hot, crispy, and better than anyone expects from a fast food restaurant,” Wendy’s Twitter profile says.

Listed below are some of the best roasts of companies.

Uber Eats: Wendy’s took on several food delivery companies during its roasting session including Uber Eats, the food delivery unit of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER).

Looks like we left it at your neighbor’s door. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Coca-Cola: Popular beverage company Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) asked to be roasted. Wendy’s begged the beverage giant not to ruin a loved water brand that Coke acquired in 2017 and is using to push into hard seltzer.

Monster Energy: Energy drink company Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) found itself the victim of some stereotypes presented by Wendy’s.

Top drink of choice for when you hate yourself and so does your English teacher. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Holiday Inn: Hotel brand Holiday Inn, which is owned by InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE: IHG), was roasted by Wendy’s about maybe not being a hotel of choice for many.

Said everyone that's been to a Holiday Inn#NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Auntie Anne’s: Pretzel company Auntie Anne’s, which is well-known for its place in shopping malls across the country, found itself on the end of a burn that connected the company to the smells found inside malls.

Ahhh the sweet smell of pretzels and Abercrombie. Really takes us back to 2001. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Facbook Oculus: Virtual reality company Oculus, which is a unit of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), thought they were free from being roasted since they live in a virtual world.

I don’t need a $300 headset to help me run into my furniture. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Jack in the Box: Rival Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) found itself getting roasted but not nearly as much as McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) in the same tweet.

Somehow not the worst clown based fast food restaurant.#NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Busch Beer: One of the best selling beer brands still finds itself the target of people discussing the taste. Wendy’s jumped on that well discussed topic, highlighting the unique taste of Busch Beer, a brand of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD).

You’re what parents give their kids to keep them from drinking. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

T-Mobile: Communications company T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) asked for a 10 piece spicy nugget roast and they quickly found themselves getting called out for their potential lackluster network.

10 pc for 1 bar seems like a bad trade. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Aflac: Insurance company Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL) asked the be roasted and the result speaks for itself.

Axe: Deodorant brand Axe from Unilever (NYSE: UL) found itself the target of appealing to a certain demographic.

Remember when axe was created to just cover up puberty #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Benzinga: Benzinga asked to be roasted by Wendy’s and found itself on the receiving end of a common misconception of the company’s name. The name Benzinga comes from company founder and CEO Jason Raznick.

“It’s a made up word,” Raznick said recalling how him and his grandfather used to create words together. “(I) went to a speech tutor, made up words.”

Benzinga has become a well-known brand across many verticals including financial news, financial events, cannabis news and the evolving world of cryptocurrency.

Raznick said the company wanted a name that didn’t have other meanings. So while Sheldon Cooper famously said “Bazinga!” on “The Bing Bang Theory” for years, it had nothing to do with the Benzinga company.