 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

21 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
Share:
21 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) shares jumped 120.2% to $8.61 after the company announced the Korean Intellectual Property Office has fully issued its patent titled "Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System" which is related to the company's lead technology AVERSA.
  • Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) rose 38.2% to $1.4093 after the company reported a stock repurchase program of 500,000 shares.
  • Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) shares climbed 31.8% to $8.54.
  • Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) jumped 20.8% to $2.9350 as the company reported the FDA approval of Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
  • Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) gained 19.2% to $3.67. Siyata Mobile, earlier during the month, announced it received a $1.3 million purchase order primarily for police and first responder customers in the EMEA for its SD7 ruggedized devices, VK7 vehicle units and other accessories.
  • Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) surged 16.2% to $2.80.
  • Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) gained 10.8% to $3.2450.
  • Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) surged 10.8% to $3.68.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) jumped 10.5% to $4.61 after the company submitted a New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for sotagliflozin for the treatment of heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes.
  • Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) jumped 10.3% to $3.1890.
  • New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) jumped 10% to $9.87. The company recently signed a long-term lease with Treasure Island preschool at Brooklyn property.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) gained 9.7% to $4.8500.
  • BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares rose 9.4% to $15.91. BridgeBio Pharma Director Ronald Daniels acquired a total of 22147 shares at an average price of $13.49.
  • Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) gained 9.2% to $5.01.
  • Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP) shares jumped 7.4% to $6.12.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) dropped 17.3% to $3.74. Stryve Foods recently entered into a new distribution agreement to bring three flavors of its Vacadillos carne seca air-dried meat snacks to nearly 8,000 7-Eleven domestic convenience stores.
  • Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) shares fell 16.5% to $2.54. Star Equity Holdings recently named Richard Coleman as COO.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 9.7% to $4.57. Integrated Media Technology recently reported launching of NFT trading platform.
  • Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) shares declined 9% to $11.88.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) fell 7.6% to $6.07. Reliance Global Group recently announced definitive agreement to acquire Medigap Health Insurance Company for $19.6 million in cash and stock.
  • Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) dipped 6% to $4.5099. Inspira Technologies recently announced a strategic agreement with Innovimed for the potential deployment of 1,522 ART systems in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBLG + BBIO)

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Why BridgeBio Pharma Shares Are Rising
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Where BridgeBio Pharma Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com