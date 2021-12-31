21 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) shares jumped 120.2% to $8.61 after the company announced the Korean Intellectual Property Office has fully issued its patent titled "Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System" which is related to the company's lead technology AVERSA.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) rose 38.2% to $1.4093 after the company reported a stock repurchase program of 500,000 shares.
- Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) shares climbed 31.8% to $8.54.
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) jumped 20.8% to $2.9350 as the company reported the FDA approval of Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) gained 19.2% to $3.67. Siyata Mobile, earlier during the month, announced it received a $1.3 million purchase order primarily for police and first responder customers in the EMEA for its SD7 ruggedized devices, VK7 vehicle units and other accessories.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) surged 16.2% to $2.80.
- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) gained 10.8% to $3.2450.
- Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) surged 10.8% to $3.68.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) jumped 10.5% to $4.61 after the company submitted a New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for sotagliflozin for the treatment of heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes.
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) jumped 10.3% to $3.1890.
- New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) jumped 10% to $9.87. The company recently signed a long-term lease with Treasure Island preschool at Brooklyn property.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) gained 9.7% to $4.8500.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares rose 9.4% to $15.91. BridgeBio Pharma Director Ronald Daniels acquired a total of 22147 shares at an average price of $13.49.
- Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) gained 9.2% to $5.01.
- Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP) shares jumped 7.4% to $6.12.
Losers
- Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) dropped 17.3% to $3.74. Stryve Foods recently entered into a new distribution agreement to bring three flavors of its Vacadillos carne seca air-dried meat snacks to nearly 8,000 7-Eleven domestic convenience stores.
- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) shares fell 16.5% to $2.54. Star Equity Holdings recently named Richard Coleman as COO.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 9.7% to $4.57. Integrated Media Technology recently reported launching of NFT trading platform.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) shares declined 9% to $11.88.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) fell 7.6% to $6.07. Reliance Global Group recently announced definitive agreement to acquire Medigap Health Insurance Company for $19.6 million in cash and stock.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) dipped 6% to $4.5099. Inspira Technologies recently announced a strategic agreement with Innovimed for the potential deployment of 1,522 ART systems in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia.
