25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) rose 68% to $5.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported addition to the Russell 2000 Index.
- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) rose 32% to $26.45 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by BillerudKorsnäs AB for $27 per share in cash.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NYSE: SEAC) rose 16.9% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Friday. SeaChange recently reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) rose 16.7% to $1.47 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Friday. GBS recently announced application for FDA breakthrough device designation to fast track rapid saliva glucose test.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 13.7% to $5.96 in pre-market trading. Ocugen recently announced that immune response data following two doses of Covaxin from a third-party study were published on the preprint server, medRxiv.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 9.8% to $6.60 in pre-market trading. Alpha Pro Tech recently added $2 million to its buyback program.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) rose 9.4% to $25.67 in pre-market trading. Calliditas Therapeutics recently announced it was granted by the FDA accelerated approval of TARPEYO to reduce proteinuria in lgA nephropathy.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 7.7% to $233.97 in pre-market trading. Novavax and Serum Institute of India said the World Health Organization has granted Emergency Use Listing for NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 7.6% to $0.5485 in pre-market trading after dropping around 5% on Friday. Zosano Pharma recently announced changes to board of directors.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 6.4% to $6.17 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Friday.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares rose 6.4% to $0.50 in pre-market trading. Sonnet BioTherapeutics, on Friday, disclosed its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30th, 2021 and provided a business update.
Losers
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) fell 16.5% to $4.20 in pre-market trading. Spruce Biosciences shares jumped more than 102% on Friday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $15 price target.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) fell 16.3% to $2.67 in pre-market trading. Bellerophon Therapeutics jumped around 35% on Friday after topline data from Phase 2 study (PULSE-PHPF-002) evaluating the acute hemodynamic benefit of INOpulse via right heart catheterization for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis (PH-Sarc)..
- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) fell 15% to $3.40 in pre-market trading amid post-IPO volatility.
- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) fell 12.2% to $15.55 in pre-market trading after climbing 26% on Friday.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares fell 11.9% to $0.4670 in pre-market trading. Avinger, last month, announced FDA clearance of pantheris for the treatment of in-stent restenosis.
- Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) fell 9.4% to $11.75 in pre-market trading after rising around 5% on Friday.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) shares fell 9.3% to $18.06 in pre-market trading after jumping 22% on Friday.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares fell 9% to $1.21 in pre-market trading. cbdMD reported FY21 net sales of $44.5 million, versus $41.8 million in FY20.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares fell 8.8% to $0.6737 in pre-market trading. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 12% on Friday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $4 price target.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares fell 8.2% to $3.93 in pre-market trading following a 10% surge on Friday.
- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) shares fell 8.2% to $5.25 in pre-market trading.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 7.7% to $3.11 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Friday.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) fell 6.9% to $54.90 in pre-market trading.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) fell 6% to $0.9494 in pre-market trading.
