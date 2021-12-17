 Skip to main content

Alibaba Eyes $100B From Budding South-East Asian Commerce
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) showcased ambitious objectives for its Southeast Asian arm Lazada, Bloomberg reports. China’s e-commerce leader looks to drive an overseas expansion to offset Chinese economic and regulatory headwinds.

  • Alibaba sees a long-term goal of quintupling gross merchandise value, the sum of transactions across Lazada’s platforms, to $100 billion. 
  • Alibaba wants Lazada to serve over 300 million users. Lazada is now the third-largest online retailer in emerging markets by GMV, behind MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) but ahead of South Korea’s Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) and India’s Flipkart.
  • Alibaba says that Southeast Asian online commerce is growing about 27% annually on average. 
  • Southeast Asia’s internet economy is set to double to $363 billion by 2025.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 1.45% at $118.51 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

