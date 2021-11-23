 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read Why China's Regulators Summoned Alibaba, Baidu
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 1:41pm   Comments
Share:
Read Why China's Regulators Summoned Alibaba, Baidu
  • China's cyberspace administration and police have summoned the cloud units of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) for better telecom fraud prevention policies, Reuters reports.
  • The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology stated via Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) that Alibaba and Baidu's cloud platforms allow access to fraudulent websites.
  • China was building its state-backed cloud system as it announced a crackdown on telecom and internet fraud. 
  • Alibaba has suffered a colossal dent in its market cap following a countrywide regulatory crackdown.
  • Alibaba and Baidu need to "earnestly fulfill their main responsibilities for network and information security," the industry ministry statement said.
  • Related Content: Chinese Regulators At It Again: Tech Stalwarts Including Alibaba, Tencent And Baidu Fined $3.4M For Violating Antitrust Regulations
  • Analyst Rating: Needham analyst Vincent Yu maintained Alibaba with a Buy and lowered the price target from $330 to $230, implying a 70.1% upside.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 2.17% at $133.65 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for BABA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Nov 2021CLSAMaintainsBuy
Nov 2021MizuhoMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for BABA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIDU + BABA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Why This Alibaba Bull Is Taking Down The Price Target For Shares By 30%
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Alibaba Group Holding
Alibaba, JD And Tencent Lead Hang Seng Lower On Earnings, Regulatory Worries; Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Strike Gains
Is More Trouble Brewing For Alibaba, Its Tech Counterparts? Beijing Reportedly Considers Data Tax
Baidu Licenses Its Algorithm To Sanofi For mRNA Vaccine, Therapy Development
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Government News Regulations Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ADIWells FargoMaintains185.0
MDTNeedhamMaintains145.0
FRGAegis CapitalMaintains61.0
CMPGoldman SachsMaintains51.0
ZMCitigroupMaintains250.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com