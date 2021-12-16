 Skip to main content

31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) shares climbed 28.7% to $24.13 after the company announced it was granted by the FDA accelerated approval of TARPEYO to reduce proteinuria in lgA nephropathy.
  • Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) climbed 23.8% to $4.16 following news of deals for the expansion of its domestic US distribution and product line penetration with Costco and Walmart.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) shares climbed 23.5% to $7.84. Traders circulated reiterated buy rating and $46 price target from Jefferies.
  • Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) jumped 20% to $3.5280.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) gained 18.1% to $3.14.
  • Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) rose 17.6% to $1.5840 after the company reported the acquisition of Otrexup® (methotrexate) a drug device combination from Antares Pharma, Inc.
  • Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) gained 17.2% to $20.70. Jowell Global recently posted Q3 sales of $43.80 million.
  • Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) jumped 17% to $64.04 after the company announced China has approved NUZYRA as a category 1 innovative drug for the treatment of community acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) gained 16% to $2.36. X4 Pharmaceuticals recently presented new clinical and scientific data at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) jumped 15.6% to $41.07 after reporting new data and providing additional updates from ARCT-154 and ARCT-165 clinical trials.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 14.1% to $1.7450 after the company’s Kandy Communications business unit said that full Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) replacement services are now available in Brazil and China.
  • Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) jumped 13.6% to $3.25.
  • MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) gained 13% to $3.9150 as the company announced plans to acquire Even Financial for up to $440 million.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) rose 12.6% to $3.2301 after gaining over 4% on Wednesday.
  • Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) gained 11.3% to $5.49.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 7.6% to $0.5197 after dropping more than 10% on Wednesday.
  • HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) rose 6.6% to $34.00.
  • Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) rose 5.1% to $6.37 after the company reported the sale of Willowbrook Plaza. The company reported a special common share distribution and preferred stock repurchase.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) shares dipped 27% to $4.9680 after the company said Q3 sales results were lower year over year. Needham downgraded IronNet from Buy to Hold.
  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT) fell 24.5% to $10.39 after the company reported a mixed shelf offering.
  • uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) fell 22% to $22.44 after the company reported clinical update on first patients in Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) dropped 18.3% to $2.2701. Quoin Pharma recently announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Orpharm LLC for QRX003.
  • Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) shares fell 16.5% to $8.81 after the company reported a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) dropped 14.4% to $5.74. Regional Health Props, last month, posted Q3 loss of $1.25 per share.
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) fell 13.7% to $10.85.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) dropped 10.4% to $3.6799. Ensysce Biosciences said that the first patients have been enrolled in Phase 1 study of PF614-MPAR, its unique technology platform to provide opioid overdose protection.
  • East Stone Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ESSC) dipped 10.1% to $13.70.
  • Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) fell 8.6% to $575.88 after the company issued Q1 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) fell 8% to $2.67.
  • Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) fell 7.8% to $193.13.
  • Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCS) dropped 7.8% to $51.39.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

