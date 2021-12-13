 Skip to main content

Why Are Datadog, Zscaler, Airbnb, Fortinet, Lucid Trading Higher Premarket?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 6:29am   Comments
  • Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB), Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT), Palo Alto Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: PANW), Lucid Group, Inc (NASDAQ: LCID), Zscaler, Inc (NASDAQ: ZS), and Datadog, Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) will join the Nasdaq-100 Index before market open on December 20.
  • The companies will replace CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW), Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA) (NASDAQ: FOX), Cerner Corp (NASDAQ: CERN), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP), Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM), Incyte Corp (NASDAQ: INCY).
  • The Nasdaq-100 Index comprises the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market and dates to January 1985.
  • The Nasdaq-100 Index is reconstituted each year in December, timed to coincide with the quadruple witch expiration Friday of the quarter.
  • Related Content: Why Datadog Shares Are Rising
  • Price Action: DDOG shares traded higher by 3.91% at $181.39 in the premarket session on the last check Monday. FTNT shares traded higher by 3.72% at $345; ZS shares traded higher by 3.12% at $315.29; LCID shares traded higher by 7.43% at $40.46, ABNB traded higher by 2.92% at $185.69.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas

