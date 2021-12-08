Why Datadog Shares Are Rising

Shares of software companies, including Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG), are trading higher in sympathy with PagerDuty Inc (NASDAQ:PD) which gained following a strong third-quarter earnings report.

PagerDuty reported quarterly losses of 7 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 9 cents per share. The company also reported quarterly sales of $72 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $70.04 million by 2.8%.

See Also: What's Going On With Insignia Systems Stock Today?

Datadog is a monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users. Its platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management.

Datadog has a 52-week high of $199.68 and a 52-week low of $69.73.