24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) rose 33% to $50.80 in pre-market trading. Sono Group shares climbed 155% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $15 per share.
- Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VOSO) rose 17.1% to $11.80 in pre-market trading. Virtuoso Acquisition’s stockholders recently approved proposed merger with Wejo.
- BM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMTX) rose 16.2% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares rose 14.9% to $0.6089 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Wednesday.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 13.4% to $1.77 in pre-market trading. Aurora Mobile recently announced its verification service and customized service package have been launched on HUAWEI CLOUD.
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) rose 11.3% to $2.67 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Wednesday.
- Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) rose 10.4% to $55.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 9.1% to $2.29 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced the launch of its Metaverse project, Lion World.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares rose 8.3% to $14.68 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) rose 8.3% to $2.58 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday.
- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) rose 8.1% to $58.70 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) shares rose 7.7% to $31.05 in pre-market trading following Q3 earnings.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 6.1% to $310.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, driven by record revenues in Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization segments. The company also issued a strong forecast for the fourth quarter.
Losers
- Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) fell 10.2% to $32.35 in pre-market trading after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 10 million shares by certain existing stockholders at $31.00 per share.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) shares fell 10.1% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 38% on Wednesday.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) shares fell 9.3% to $2.73 in pre-market trading. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable recently posted H1'21 loss of $0.01 per share.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) fell 8.9% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Wednesday.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) shares fell 7.7% to $1.80 in pre-market trading. InMed Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 40% on Wednesday after the company provided a business update.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) fell 7.5% to $0.65 in pre-market trading. A leading independent proxy advisory firm, Glass Lewis, recommended iBio shareholders vote "FOR" all proposals ahead of annual meeting.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares fell 7.3% to $0.9132 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) fell 7% to $4.54 in pre-market trading. Progenity recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) fell 6.6% to $53.00 in pre-market trading. Cisco reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weal sales forecast for the current quarter.
