20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) rose 49% to $3.65 in pre-market trading.
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) rose 43.9% to $5.77 in pre-market trading after jumping over 35% on Friday. Paltalk, last month, reported Q2 earnings of $0.12 per share.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 17.9% to $7.45 in pre-market trading. Vinco Ventures and Emmersive Entertainment recently launched their first NFT streaming movie soundtrack.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 14.8% to $5.83 in pre-market trading. Nanoviricides recently reported significant advantages gained by remdesivir encapsulation within its lead COVID-19 candidate.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) rose 11% to $5.23 in pre-market trading. US Energy, last month, reported Q2 sales of $1.70 million.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 11% to $0.7601 in pre-market trading after jumping around 15% on Friday. Naked Brand’s Chairman and CEO announced the company believes it has found an opportunity in the clean technology sector.
- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) shares rose 10% to $36.29 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Friday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) rose 8.7% to $0.8588 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Friday.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) rose 7.4% to $7.30 in pre-market trading after dropping over 3% on Friday.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 6.8% to $9.02 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Friday. The company, last month, released Q2 earnings.
- EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) rose 6.3% to $3.53 in pre-market trading after gaining around 15% on Friday. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) rose 6.3% to $1.33 in pre-market trading following a 5% gain in the previous session.
Losers
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares fell 18.5% to $2.65 in pre-market trading. The company reported positive data conclusively establishing proof of concept for ASLAN004 in atopic dermatitis.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) fell 12.9% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after dropping over 3% on Friday.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE: UFAB) shares fell 8.1% to $3.17 in pre-market trading. Unique Fabricating shares gained around 37% on Friday after Form 4 filings from late Thursday showed stock purchases from multiple company’s Directors.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares fell 8% to $0.6259 in pre-market trading after dropping around 18% on Friday.
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) fell 7.7% to $5.03 in pre-market trading after jumping 58% on Friday.
- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) fell 7.5% to $10.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Friday. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies recently said it will buy ZACC Kabushiki Kaisha for $3.362 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) shares fell 7% to $4.18 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Friday.
- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NASDAQ: FEDU) fell 5.9% to $0.7530 in pre-market trading. The company’s board of directors recently approved a share repurchase of its ordinary shares in the form of ADSs of up to $15.0 million during the next twelve-month period.
