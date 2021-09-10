20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) rose 29.6% to $11.26 in pre-market trading. Iveric Bio recently reported inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 25.8% to $1.09 in pre-market trading after the company announced its T2SARS-CoV-2 panel proved capable of detecting the Mu B.1.621 and Iota B.1.526 variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) rose 23.5% to $113.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.
- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) rose 19.1% to $7.50 in pre-market trading. KeyBanc recently said Katapult is 'well-positioned' to benefit from potential new partnerships and cited 'potential AMZN opportunities.'
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares rose 14.6% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after jumping 31% on Thursday.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) rose 14.2% to $7.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 13.2% to $4.38 in pre-market trading after gaining over 15% on Thursday.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 12.8% to $2.37 in pre-market trading after the company settled New York State opioid cases and issued update on remaining opioid litigation.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) shares rose 10.5% to $0.6520 in pre-market trading after gaining over 21% on Thursday.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) rose 9.9% to $3.23 in pre-market trading. PaySign shares climbed around 25% on Thursday following circulation of an earlier TipRanks article titled '3 "Strong Buy" Stocks Flirting With a Bottom' mentioning the stock.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose 7.5% to $38.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) rose 7% to $2.90 in pre-market trading. Chembio Diagnostics recently announced its launch of commercial distribution of SCOV-2 Ag Detect Rapid Test, a third party COVID-19 antigen assay.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 6.8% to $0.4570 in pre-market trading. Farmmi’s subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co Ltd recently won a new product order for its dried whole Shiitake mushrooms.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) rose 6.7% to $12.80 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Thursday.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 5.8% to $14.15 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
Losers
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) shares fell 29.9% to $39.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced the Phase 3 DERBY study in geographic atrophy did not meet the primary endpoint.
- Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) shares fell 11.1% to $17.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance. Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $24 to $20.
- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) shares fell 11% to $18.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $45.0 million public offering.
- Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) fell 7.1% to $23.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) shares fell 6.3% to $50.00 in pre-market trading. Maravai LifeSciences recently announced the launch of a proposed secondary offering of 20 million shares of Class A common stock.
