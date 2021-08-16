 Skip to main content

24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Gainers

  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) shares rose 26.6% to $12.87 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that after reviewing its earlier-reported Phase II trial data, the Israeli Ministry of Health has authorized the initiation of a multi-center, placebo-controlled, randomized, blinded, Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating AllocetraTM in severe and critical COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distressed syndrome.
  • Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) rose 22.1% to $1.10 in pre-market trading. The company, earlier during the month, reported Q2 results and issued weak FY21 sales guidance.
  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares rose 16.2% to $4.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares rose 12.4% to $42.88 in pre-market trading. A ruling by U.S. International Trade Commission Judge Charles Bullock showed that tech giant Alphabet infringed on five patents owned by Sonos, Bloomberg reported.
  • Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) rose 10.6% to $1.48 in pre-market trading. Evoke Pharma shares jumped around 20% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) rose 10% to $2.86 in pre-market trading. Liminal Biosciences recently announced its subsidiary, Prometic Biotherapeutics, entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for $105 million.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) rose 10% to $2.85 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, reported a Q2 loss.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) rose 9.2% to $2.50 in pre-market trading. The company is scheduled to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell today.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) rose 8.2% to $3.70 in pre-market trading. DatChat shares around 18% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $4.15 a share.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) rose 8% to $3.40 in pre-market trading.
  • GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) rose 7.8% to $4.39 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Friday. The company, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) rose 7.7% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Friday.
  • NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) rose 7.6% to $13.13 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 11% on Friday.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 6.3% to $14.43 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Friday.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares rose 5.8% to $22.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
  • BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) rose 5.7% to $7.85 in pre-market trading after dropping around 4% on Friday. The company is scheduled to release Q2 results on August 17, 2021.
  • NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares rose 5.6% to $2.66 in pre-market trading after declining around 13% on Friday. The company recently received registration approval for Painshield from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Admin.
  • UWM Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UWMC) rose 5.1% to $8.26 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) shares fell 37.8% to $5.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported the receipt of Nasdaq delisting notice.
  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) shares fell 16.1% to $1.77 in pre-market trading after the company received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for Vicineum™ (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs). The company said 'FDA has determined that it cannot approve the BLA for Vicineum in its present form.'
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) fell 6.2% to $3.66 in pre-market trading. Longeveron shares fell 28% on Friday after the company announced topline results of the Phase 2b study of Lomecel-B for aging frailty and reported Q2earnings results.
  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) fell 6% to $7.10 in pre-market trading. ContextLogic shares dropped 20% on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 4.3% to $3.13 in pre-market trading after jumping 43% on Friday.
  • NIO Inc.. (NYSE: NIO) fell 4.3% to $39.25 in pre-market trading. The death of a Chinese entrepreneur in a traffic accident while driving a Nio ES8 sports utility vehicle has raised concerns about the safety of smart electric vehicles in China.

