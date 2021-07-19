 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Share:

 

 

On Monday morning, 20 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Areas of Significance:

  • The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP).
  • Glenfarne Merger (NASDAQ:GGMC) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 762.59% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) shares were up 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $157.54 for a change of up 0.38%.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares hit $415.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.
  • American Tower (NYSE:AMT) stock set a new 52-week high of $284.65 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.18%.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares set a new yearly high of $304.19 this morning. The stock was up 4.0% on the session.
  • Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares hit $64.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.09%.
  • Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $204.36 on Monday morning, moving down 0.04%.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were down 0.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $602.61.
  • Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $181.25 with a daily change of down 0.03%.
  • ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares were up 0.24% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $254.43 for a change of up 0.24%.
  • SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $336.42. Shares traded up 0.04%.
  • Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.22. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares set a new yearly high of $55.12 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.
  • SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.62. The stock traded up 27.23% on the session.
  • Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) shares hit a yearly high of $20.02. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
  • Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.41. The stock was up 59.33% for the day.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.57. Shares traded up 762.59%.
  • DHB Capital (NASDAQ:DHBC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.09. Shares traded up 2.85%.
  • Orion Biotech (NASDAQ:ORIA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.29. The stock traded up 3.94% on the session.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.08 on Monday, moving up 30.0%.
  • Glenfarne Merger (NASDAQ:GGMC) shares were up 2.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.00.

 

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.

 

Related Articles (AEHR + AHT)

Aehr Bags $10.8M Order From Chief Silicon Carbide Test And Burn-In Customer
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points; Aehr Test Systems Shares Spike Higher
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1%; FibroGen Shares Plummet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com