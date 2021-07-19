Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
On Monday morning, 20 companies achieved new highs for the year.
Areas of Significance:
- The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP).
- Glenfarne Merger (NASDAQ:GGMC) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 762.59% to reach its new 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) shares were up 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $157.54 for a change of up 0.38%.
- Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares hit $415.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.
- American Tower (NYSE:AMT) stock set a new 52-week high of $284.65 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.18%.
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares set a new yearly high of $304.19 this morning. The stock was up 4.0% on the session.
- Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares hit $64.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.09%.
- Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $204.36 on Monday morning, moving down 0.04%.
- O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were down 0.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $602.61.
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $181.25 with a daily change of down 0.03%.
- ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares were up 0.24% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $254.43 for a change of up 0.24%.
- SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $336.42. Shares traded up 0.04%.
- Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.22. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares set a new yearly high of $55.12 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.
- SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.62. The stock traded up 27.23% on the session.
- Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) shares hit a yearly high of $20.02. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
- Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.41. The stock was up 59.33% for the day.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.57. Shares traded up 762.59%.
- DHB Capital (NASDAQ:DHBC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.09. Shares traded up 2.85%.
- Orion Biotech (NASDAQ:ORIA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.29. The stock traded up 3.94% on the session.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.08 on Monday, moving up 30.0%.
- Glenfarne Merger (NASDAQ:GGMC) shares were up 2.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.00.
