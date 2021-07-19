Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

On Monday morning, 20 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Areas of Significance:

The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP).

(NASDAQ:GGMC) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 762.59% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) shares were up 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $157.54 for a change of up 0.38%.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.