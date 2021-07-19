21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares rose 33.9% to $4.27 in pre-market trading after dropping around 9% on Friday.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: OXBR) shares rose 13.2% to $4.04 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Friday.
- Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) rose 10.9% to $196.99 in pre-market trading. Zoom Video Communications announced plans to buy Five9 in a $14.7 billion all-stock deal that will help it boost its presence beyond video chat
- Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) shares rose 9.2% to $3.57 in pre-market trading. NYSE Arca launched options trading in XELA, effective Jul. 16, 2021.
- Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) rose 8% to $3.64 in pre-market trading. Palisade Bio recently entered into an exclusive license with the Regents of the University of California, expanding its technology for detecting enzymatic protease activity in human clinical samples.
- Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ: PSAC) rose 7.7% to $14.28 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Friday.
- ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares rose 7.1% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Friday. The company recently announced settlement of Wright Medical patent litigation.
- Imara Inc (NASDAQ: IMRA) shares rose 6.5% to $5.92 in pre-market trading. Imara recently priced its underwritten public offering of shares at $6.00 per share for gross proceeds of $50 million.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares rose 5.7% to $1.49 in pre-market trading.
- Molecular Data Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: MKD) shares rose 5.3% to $0.85 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) fell 35.4% to $4.59 in pre-market trading after the company priced 13.33 million shares at $4.5 per share to raise $60 million in a secondary public offering.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC) fell 14.2% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 40% on Friday.
- Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE: IO) fell 7.5% to $1.59 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Friday. ION Geophysical last week said it expects Q2 revenues of $20 million, up 40% from last quarter but down 13% from last year.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) fell 7.3% to $20.10 in pre-market trading.
- ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) shares fell 6.7% to $15.21 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Friday.
- Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) fell 6.5% to $10.03 in pre-market trading after rising around 4% on Friday.
- Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ: EVK) shares fell 6.3% to $2.52 in pre-market trading after tumbling 14% on Friday.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares fell 6.3% to $38.74 in pre-market trading after tumbling 10% on Friday.
- Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) shares fell 6% to $5.45 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Friday.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) fell 5.5% to $28.53 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.
- Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NYSE: CPOP) fell 5.3% to $8.24 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Friday.
