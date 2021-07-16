22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares rose 25.3% to $3.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY22 sales guidance.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares rose 20.3% to $1.84 in pre-market trading. ION Geophysical said it expects Q2 revenues to be around $20 million.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) rose 19.4% to $4.83 in pre-market trading. Datasea on Wednesday announced its wholly-owned subsidiary signed six purchase and distribution agreements to provide 5G Message-marketing Cloud Platform Version 3.0 and further enhanced product availability in China.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) shares rose 10.1% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Thursday.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) rose 9.9% to $0.8920 in pre-market trading. TD Holdings reported entry into a non-binding letter of intent for the acquisition of two companies to step into the unmanned logistics and new energy vehicle industry.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) shares rose 9.1% to $11.46 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKAT) rose 7.2% to $8.06 in pre-market trading. Takung Art shares surged around 9% on Thursday on above-average volume.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares rose 7.1% to $277.96 in pre-market trading. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Moderna will join S&P 500, replace Alexion.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares rose 6.7% to $2.88 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Thursday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares rose 6.1% to $38.19 in pre-market trading. AMC Entertainment is seeing high interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum after the movie theatre chain’s stock surged on Thursday.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) rose 5.6% to $3.38 in pre-market trading. Verb Technology and SHOP.COM on Wednesday announced a partnership to launch SHOP LIVE, a customized, interactive and live-streaming channel.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) rose 5.4% to $19.91 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 4.7% to $174.57 in pre-market trading amid interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) fell 39.7% to $14.99 in pre-market trading after the company said the FDA Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted to recommend not approving Roxadustat for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adult patients.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) fell 11.2% to $0.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell 9.1% to $12.04 in pre-market trading after reporting results for the second quarter.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) fell 8.9% to $5.01 in pre-market trading after surging around 12% on Thursday.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) shares fell 8.1% to $3.52 in pre-market trading after gaining over 28% on Thursday.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares fell 9.2% to $2.27 in pre-market trading after declining over 13% on Thursday.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) shares fell 7.5% to $2.42 in pre-market trading. Liquid Media Group shares jumped over 65% on Thursday on above-average volume.
- Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE: MSN) fell 7.5% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after surging around 19% on Thursday.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) shares fell 6.6% to $11.55 in pre-market trading. The Cyberspace Administration of China sent teams to Didi to conduct a cybersecurity review.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas