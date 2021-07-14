 Skip to main content

26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares rose 35.6% to $3.54 in pre-market trading after jumping around 12% on Tuesday.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) shares rose 35% to $4.52 in pre-market trading after Custodian Ventures disclosed a 9.9% active stake in the company.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) shares rose 23.3% to $10.23 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 50% on Tuesday.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) shares rose 19.1% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after declining 12% on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust recently announced preliminary Q2 RevPAR results.
  • SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) rose 15.9% to $11.10 in pre-market trading after dropping 52% on Tuesday.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares rose 15.5% to $6.10 in pre-market trading. Clovis Oncology recently named Dr. Ronit Simantov to its Board of Directors.
  • Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) rose 13.7% to $6.81 in pre-market trading. Scienjoy reported a strategic partnership to create NFTs and livestreams for young artists around the world.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares rose 13.6% to $0.5922 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Tuesday. Acasti Pharma, last month, reported FY21 results.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) rose 10.1% to $2.39 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Tuesday.
  • OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) rose 9.1% to $2.76 in pre-market trading. OncoSec Medical recently entered into a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Merck to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's TAVO with Merck's KEYTRUDA in a Phase 3 study.
  • Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares rose 8.8% to $3.95 in pre-market trading following a 6% drop on Tuesday.
  • voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) rose 8.3% to $13.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) rose 8% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 15% on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics recently announced top-line clinical data from the extension cohort of Phase 1b trial of Belapectin in combination with Merck & Co’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic melanoma and head & neck cancer..
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 7.9% to $4.10 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Tuesday.
  • scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) rose 4.6% to $6.88 in pre-market trading after the company announced results from its FREEDOM-HF study evaluating heart failure-related costs of treating congestion in chronic heart failure patients with FUROSCIX. The study showed reduced average 30-day heart failure related costs by $17,753.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 22.9% to $6.99 in pre-market trading after jumping around 130% on Tuesday.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) fell 17.3% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Tuesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently provided progress updates on its ALLN-346 and reloxaliase (ALLN-177) clinical programs.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) shares fell 16.4% to $4.89 in pre-market trading. Unicycive Therapeutics surged 17% on Tuesday as the company priced its IPO at $5 a share.
  • Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) fell 15.3% to $4.03 in pre-market trading. Red Cat Holdings shares jumped 60% on Tuesday after the company announced it will acquire Teal Drones.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) shares fell 14.3% to $2.82 in pre-market trading. Nine Energy Service is scheduled to host its Q2 earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
  • Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) fell 14.1% to $10.20 in pre-market trading. Traders circulated early Tuesday morning SEC press release titled 'SEC Charges SPAC, Sponsor, Merger Target, and CEOs for Misleading Disclosures Ahead of Proposed Business Combination.'
  • IMARA Inc (NASDAQ: IMRA) fell 14% to $6.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $50 million common stock offering.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares fell 12.2% to $2.16 in pre-market trading after gaining over 21% on Tuesday.
  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares fell 7.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after jumping around 20% on Tuesday.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) fell 6.4% to $1.31 in pre-market trading.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 6.1% to $4.14 in pre-market trading. Integrated Media Technology recently inked agreements with three accredited investors to raise $2.8 million from the sale of 888,888 shares at $3.15 per share.

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

