 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Share:
22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares rose 57.4% to $8.78 in pre-market trading after jumping around 33% on Monday. Creatd shares traded higher Monday on continued momentum after social media traders saw the stock had high short interest.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) shares rose 50.6% to $6.10 in pre-market trading after surging 25% on Monday.
  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares rose 48.9% to $3.96 in pre-market trading after jumping around 60% on Monday.
  • PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) rose 22.9% to $15.27 in pre-market trading. PLx Pharma’s VAZALORE will launch in over 4,500 Walmart stores nationwide in August.
  • Integrated Media Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares rose 21.6% to $6.13 in pre-market trading after surging 25% on Monday. Integrated Media Technology recently inked agreements with three accredited investors to raise $2.8 million from the sale of 888,888 shares at $3.15 per share.
  • TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) rose 17.8% to $7.60 in pre-market trading. TransCode Therapeutics recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) shares rose 13.5% to $22.70 in pre-market trading after jumping over 100% on Monday.
  • Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: DRTT) shares rose 13.4% to $4.75 in pre-market trading. DIRTT recently reported appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair.
  • Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) rose 12.2% to $2.20 in pre-market trading. Cemtrex shares climbed over 30% on Monday on abnormally-high volume.
  • Sohu.com Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares rose 9.3% to $20.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: TYHT) rose 9.1% to $7.10 in pre-market trading. Shineco 8-K showed the company terminated CEO, Ou Yang, effective immediately. The company is in process of finding a new CEO.
  • Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 9% to $3.78 in pre-market trading. Exela Technologies shares jumped around 20% on Monday after the company highlighted its Intelligent Document Processing system. Traders also circulated the stock as a high-short interest name.
  • Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) rose 8.9% to $5.85 in pre-market trading after the company said it planned to boost outlook for the full year.
  • Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) rose 6.6% to $3.41 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Monday. Datasea’s subsidiary Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology recently entered into cooperation agreement with National Engineering Laboratory to 'jointly promote the formulation of 5G Messaging standards in the express industry in China.'
  • Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) rose 6.5% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after dropping over 4% on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Mediaco Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MDIA) fell 15.3% to $14.40 in pre-market trading after jumping over 300% on Monday.
  • Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) shares fell 11.2% to $6.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 40 million share common stock offering.
  • MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) fell 9.5% to $5.12 in pre-market trading. MER Telemanagement Solutions shares jumped around 20% on Monday on above-average volume.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) shares fell 7.5% to $37.65 in pre-market trading. Virgin Galactic shares fell 17% on Monday after the company announced a $500 million shelf offering of common stock..
  • LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) fell 6.5% to $4.52 in pre-market trading after climbing 3% on Monday.
  • Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) fell 6.5% to $14.25 in pre-market trading after dropping 15% on Monday.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: AEHL) shares fell 6.2% to $3.81 in pre-market trading after gaining over 22% on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEHL + BAOS)

38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com