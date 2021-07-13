22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares rose 57.4% to $8.78 in pre-market trading after jumping around 33% on Monday. Creatd shares traded higher Monday on continued momentum after social media traders saw the stock had high short interest.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) shares rose 50.6% to $6.10 in pre-market trading after surging 25% on Monday.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares rose 48.9% to $3.96 in pre-market trading after jumping around 60% on Monday.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) rose 22.9% to $15.27 in pre-market trading. PLx Pharma’s VAZALORE will launch in over 4,500 Walmart stores nationwide in August.
- Integrated Media Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares rose 21.6% to $6.13 in pre-market trading after surging 25% on Monday. Integrated Media Technology recently inked agreements with three accredited investors to raise $2.8 million from the sale of 888,888 shares at $3.15 per share.
- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) rose 17.8% to $7.60 in pre-market trading. TransCode Therapeutics recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) shares rose 13.5% to $22.70 in pre-market trading after jumping over 100% on Monday.
- Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: DRTT) shares rose 13.4% to $4.75 in pre-market trading. DIRTT recently reported appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair.
- Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) rose 12.2% to $2.20 in pre-market trading. Cemtrex shares climbed over 30% on Monday on abnormally-high volume.
- Sohu.com Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares rose 9.3% to $20.32 in pre-market trading.
- Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: TYHT) rose 9.1% to $7.10 in pre-market trading. Shineco 8-K showed the company terminated CEO, Ou Yang, effective immediately. The company is in process of finding a new CEO.
- Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 9% to $3.78 in pre-market trading. Exela Technologies shares jumped around 20% on Monday after the company highlighted its Intelligent Document Processing system. Traders also circulated the stock as a high-short interest name.
- Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) rose 8.9% to $5.85 in pre-market trading after the company said it planned to boost outlook for the full year.
- Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) rose 6.6% to $3.41 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Monday. Datasea’s subsidiary Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology recently entered into cooperation agreement with National Engineering Laboratory to 'jointly promote the formulation of 5G Messaging standards in the express industry in China.'
- Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) rose 6.5% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after dropping over 4% on Monday.
Losers
- Mediaco Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MDIA) fell 15.3% to $14.40 in pre-market trading after jumping over 300% on Monday.
- Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) shares fell 11.2% to $6.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 40 million share common stock offering.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) fell 9.5% to $5.12 in pre-market trading. MER Telemanagement Solutions shares jumped around 20% on Monday on above-average volume.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) shares fell 7.5% to $37.65 in pre-market trading. Virgin Galactic shares fell 17% on Monday after the company announced a $500 million shelf offering of common stock..
- LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) fell 6.5% to $4.52 in pre-market trading after climbing 3% on Monday.
- Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) fell 6.5% to $14.25 in pre-market trading after dropping 15% on Monday.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: AEHL) shares fell 6.2% to $3.81 in pre-market trading after gaining over 22% on Monday.
