Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

During Monday's morning session, 22 companies made new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

(NYSE:LFC) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:CLEU) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)'s stock came under the most pressure, trading down 4.83% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) stock drifted up 0.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.88.

(NYSE:LFC) stock drifted up 0.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.88. New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.27 and moving up 0.25%.

(NYSE:EDU) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.27 and moving up 0.25%. Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) shares moved up 1.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $61.38, drifting up 1.12%.

(NYSE:ATHM) shares moved up 1.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $61.38, drifting up 1.12%. Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.86. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:AU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.86. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares moved down 2.16% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.25, drifting down 2.16%.

(NASDAQ:ABCL) shares moved down 2.16% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.25, drifting down 2.16%. JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $66.17 on Monday morning, moving down 0.81%.

(NASDAQ:YY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $66.17 on Monday morning, moving down 0.81%. OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares set a new yearly low of $11.39 this morning. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.

(NYSE:OCFT) shares set a new yearly low of $11.39 this morning. The stock was down 1.84% on the session. LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.71.

(NYSE:RAMP) shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.71. 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares hit a yearly low of $3.76. The stock was down 4.31% on the session.

(NASDAQ:YQ) shares hit a yearly low of $3.76. The stock was down 4.31% on the session. AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.01. The stock was up 4.83% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AGMH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.01. The stock was up 4.83% on the session. Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.29. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.

(NASDAQ:APTO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.29. The stock was down 2.5% on the session. Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares set a new yearly low of $7.77 this morning. The stock was up 1.41% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BCEL) shares set a new yearly low of $7.77 this morning. The stock was up 1.41% on the session. Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.72 on Monday, moving down 4.5%.

(NASDAQ:SPRB) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.72 on Monday, moving down 4.5%. Americas Gold And Silver (AMEX:USAS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.

(AMEX:USAS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 2.23% for the day. Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.79 on Monday morning, moving down 1.51%.

(NASDAQ:QH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.79 on Monday morning, moving down 1.51%. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.77. The stock traded down 2.6%.

(NASDAQ:OSMT) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.77. The stock traded down 2.6%. RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.76 on Monday. The stock was up 2.07% for the day.

(NASDAQ:REDU) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.76 on Monday. The stock was up 2.07% for the day. Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock drifted down 1.42% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.36.

(NASDAQ:SRGA) stock drifted down 1.42% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.36. Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.37 on Monday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SNCR) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.37 on Monday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day. Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.25. Shares traded down 2.09%.

(NASDAQ:DYAI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.25. Shares traded down 2.09%. Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.83. Shares traded down 3.47%.

(NASDAQ:CEMI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.83. Shares traded down 3.47%. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Monday, moving down 0.66%.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.