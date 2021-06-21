 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 10:19am   Comments
During Monday's morning session, 22 companies made new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

  • China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)'s stock came under the most pressure, trading down 4.83% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) stock drifted up 0.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.88.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.27 and moving up 0.25%.
  • Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) shares moved up 1.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $61.38, drifting up 1.12%.
  • Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.86. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares moved down 2.16% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.25, drifting down 2.16%.
  • JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $66.17 on Monday morning, moving down 0.81%.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares set a new yearly low of $11.39 this morning. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.
  • LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.71.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares hit a yearly low of $3.76. The stock was down 4.31% on the session.
  • AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.01. The stock was up 4.83% on the session.
  • Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.29. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.
  • Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares set a new yearly low of $7.77 this morning. The stock was up 1.41% on the session.
  • Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.72 on Monday, moving down 4.5%.
  • Americas Gold And Silver (AMEX:USAS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.
  • Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.79 on Monday morning, moving down 1.51%.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.77. The stock traded down 2.6%.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.76 on Monday. The stock was up 2.07% for the day.
  • Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock drifted down 1.42% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.36.
  • Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.37 on Monday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
  • Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.25. Shares traded down 2.09%.
  • Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.83. Shares traded down 3.47%.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Monday, moving down 0.66%.

 

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

