22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) rose 73.4% to $6.66 in pre-market trading. MediaCo, last week, named Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2021.
- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) shares rose 58.2% to $4.24 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Friday. The company, last month, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares rose 21.4% to $11.33 in pre-market trading after dipping over 55% on Friday. On May 7, in the latest press statement put out by Orphazyme, it said its application for arimoclomol, which will be branded as MIPLYFFA for Niemann-Pick disease type C, is under priority review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — with the expected Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of June 17.
- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) rose 21% to $10.28 in pre-market trading after dropping around 17% on Friday.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 20.3% to $2.13 in pre-market trading.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) rose 17.7% to $2.59 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, reported Q1 results.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) rose 12.5% to $3.61 in pre-market trading after jumping over 28% on Friday. The company, last week, announced a $40 million private placement.
- inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) rose 11.1% to $16.26 in pre-market trading. inTest appointed ABB’s Duncan Gilmour as its new CFO, Treasurer, and Secretary effective June 14, 2021.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) rose 10.5% to $1.90 in pre-market trading.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 9.9% to $16.13 in pre-market trading. Novan gained over 62% on Friday after the company reported the B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 trial of SB206 achieved statistical significance for the primary endpoint and no serious adverse events were reported.
- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) rose 9.4% to $35.40 in pre-market trading amid interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) rose 8.9% to $8.92 in pre-market trading after jumping 25% on Friday.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) rose 8.2% to $16.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Friday.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) rose 7.4% to $3.30 in pre-market trading following a 20% surge in the previous session.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 7.2% to $9.35 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares rose 6.7% to $4.28 in pre-market trading. Senseonics shares climbed over 10% on Friday amid increased retail investor interest in the stock.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) rose 6.6% to $11.01 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Friday.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares rose 6.4% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after surging 19% on Friday.
- Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) rose 5.2% to $1.83 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Genetic Technologies Limited. (NASDAQ: GENE) fell 7.5% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Friday. Genetic Technologies was recently granted a US patent for 'Computer Systems and Methods for Genomic Analysis.'
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) fell 6% to $4.70 in pre-market trading after jumping over 56% on Friday.
- Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) shares fell 5.1% to $35.30 in pre-market trading. Kanzhun shares climbed around 96% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas