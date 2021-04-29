 Skip to main content

15 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 29, 2021 5:54pm   Comments
Gainers

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

EHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and raised FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares are trading higher after the company issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings and issued Q3 guidance.

DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.

Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares are trading lower after the company announced the PDUFA date for tenapanor for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis has been extended by three months.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

